Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform darshan and pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the Prime Minister's Office said in its statement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Deoghar in Jharkhand next week on July 12 to lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than ₹16,000 crores. Prime Minister will inaugurate the much-awaited Deoghar Airport, which has has been constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹400 crores, as per a release shared by the Prime Minister's Office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform darshan and pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the Prime Minister's Office said in its statement. “As a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport," the PMO release notified.
The PMO release further notified that Prime Minister will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and will also inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.
According to officials, the Deoghar airport is ready to become operational as two flight run trials have been successful and it is set to become the second international airport in Jharkhand after the Birsa Munda international airport in Ranchi. Just last week the civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal, Airport Authority of India chairman Sanjeev Kumar, Jharkhand chief secretary Sukhdev Singh, state director general of police Neeraj Sinha and other top officers took stock of the completed and ongoing works in the airport premises during the day.
Additionally, they inspected the terminal building, ATC tower, fire station, power station, approach road, the runway of Deoghar airport besides other facilities, an official release said. The airport has come up on 657 acres at a cost of ₹401 crore with a 2500m long runway that can handle landing and takeoff of Airbus planes (A320). It has a 5,130 square feet terminal building with six check-in counters that can handle 200 passengers at a time, as per the release. The airport's design is eco-friendly and it is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, it said. The design of the terminal building is inspired by the spire of the famed Baba Baidyanath temple in the state. Local tribal art, handicrafts and photographs of local tourist spots are displayed inside the airport which reflect the culture of the region, the release added.
