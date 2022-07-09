Additionally, they inspected the terminal building, ATC tower, fire station, power station, approach road, the runway of Deoghar airport besides other facilities, an official release said. The airport has come up on 657 acres at a cost of ₹401 crore with a 2500m long runway that can handle landing and takeoff of Airbus planes (A320). It has a 5,130 square feet terminal building with six check-in counters that can handle 200 passengers at a time, as per the release. The airport's design is eco-friendly and it is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, it said. The design of the terminal building is inspired by the spire of the famed Baba Baidyanath temple in the state. Local tribal art, handicrafts and photographs of local tourist spots are displayed inside the airport which reflect the culture of the region, the release added.