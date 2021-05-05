Subscribe
Jharkhand Police collects over 25 lakh as fine for not wearing masks

Premium
1 min read . 07:43 PM IST PTI

  • Ranchi, Saraikela and Palamu and Bokaro districts saw collection of over 1 lakh each as fine from people not wearing masks, which has been made mandatory at public places
  • Likewise of the 31,131 people against whom action was taken for violating mask norms, a maximum of 20,062 hailed from Bokaro

Jharkhand Police has collected a total fine of 25.01 lakh from people for violating COVID-19 norms and not wearing masks in public places during the lockdown between April 23 and May 4, an officer said.

As many as 31,131 people were found violating mask norms in 24 districts of the state, as per the data released by the police headquarters here.

Of the total 25.01 lakh fine collected for violating mask norms, a maximum of over 4.23 lakh was collected from offenders in Jamshedpur, followed by over 3.84 lakh from people in Chaibasa and over 3.40 from people in Dhanbad.

Ranchi, Saraikela and Palamu and Bokaro districts saw collection of over 1 lakh each as fine from people not wearing masks, which has been made mandatory at public places.

Likewise of the 31,131 people against whom action was taken for violating mask norms, a maximum of 20,062 hailed from Bokaro followed by 1,374 from Dumka and 1,286 from Godda.

The police said a total of 47 cases were registered in the state for violating directions given in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases, the Jharkhand government has tightened its COVID-19 restrictions. PTI NAM RG RG

