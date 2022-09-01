Amid the political crisis in Jharkhand, a JMM delegation will meet Governor Ramesh Bais at 4 pm today at the Raj Bhavan. Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government is in a flux since the Election Commission (EC) recommended the governor to disqualify the Chief Minister. This came after the BJP moved a plea alleging that the CM had violated election rules by extending a mining lease to himself.

"The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s request letter to meet the governor has been received. The delegation has been given time to meet at 4 pm," the source told PTI.

JMM spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey later told reporters that a delegation of the ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition will meet Bais at the designated time.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) cited that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach the UPA MLAs in a bid to topple the government in Jharkhand. Reportedly to prevent the same, the state government has started shifting all the MLAs of the UPA to Chhattisgarh.

31 MLA shifted to Chhattisgarh

Earlier this week, the MLAs were seen leaving Soren's residence in two buses towards the Ranchi airport where a flight has been booked for them to Raipur. Soren himself was also spotted on one of the buses.

The ruling coalition in Jharkhand includes JMM, Congress and RJD. Sources said those who went to Raipur include 13 from Congress including four ministers and 18 MLAs of JMM. They said that ministers belonging to JMM did not go. Currently, the 31 MLA are staying at Raipur's Mayfair resort.

Soren on Sunday had met state Congress incharge Avinash Pande at the state Guest House to discuss the future course of action. The meeting between the two lasted for over an hour.

JMM making baseless statement: Arjun Munda

Meanwhile, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda slammed the JMM for making baseless statements. "Congress is trying to avoid public by making baseless statements on such things. Now, in Congress, there are many senior leaders who want to leave the party in fact many have left," Munda said.

Munda took a dig at the Soren government, saying that "if their MLAs are all together, why are they afraid of losing the government?

Citing JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom's statement, Munda said," If the MLAs of JMM are saying that they will continue to work together with UPA in the government, then why are they worried."

JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom earlier on Wednesday said, "I do not see any political instability. They (Jharkhand MLAs in Chhattisgarh) have not revealed why they are in another location. I am not going astray, I am and will remain in the party. If MLAs have gone there to make strategies, it should have been done here also."

(With inputs from agencies)