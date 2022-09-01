Jharkhand political crisis: JMM delegation to meet Guv Ramesh Bais today

Amid the political crisis in Jharkhand, a JMM delegation will meet Governor Ramesh Bais at 4 pm today at the Raj Bhavan. Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government is in a flux since the Election Commission (EC) recommended the governor to disqualify the Chief Minister. This came after the BJP moved a plea alleging that the CM had violated election rules by extending a mining lease to himself.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}