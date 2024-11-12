Jharkhand polls 2024: ED raids multiple locations in illegal Bangladeshi infiltration case ahead of elections

ED raids multiple locations in Jharkhald in illegal Bangladeshi infiltration case ahead of assembly elections

Livemint
Updated12 Nov 2024, 08:29 AM IST
The raids are taking place at 17 sites across the two neighbouring states, coordinated by the Jharkhand office of the federal agency. (Representative Image)
The raids are taking place at 17 sites across the two neighbouring states, coordinated by the Jharkhand office of the federal agency. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at several locations in Jharkhand, as well as in West Bengal, as part of a money laundering investigation connected to the suspected illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals, PTI reported, citing official sources. 

Also Read: ‘You will be hanged upside down’: Amit Shah warns ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ who ‘lure’ women in Jharkhand

The raids are taking place at 17 sites across the two neighboring states, coordinated by the Jharkhand office of the federal agency.

The agency had in September filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe an instance of alleged infiltration and trafficking of some Bangladeshi women into Jharkhand leading to the generation of alleged slush funds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have accused the state government of aiding such infiltration leading to the altering of the demographic landscape of the tribal-dominated areas of Santhal Pargana and Kolhan regions during the recent poll campaign, PTI reported.

Also Read: Bangladesh unrest: Four migrants attempt to enter India, Assam CM Himanta Biswa reveals their names. Details here

The first phase of the Assembly elections, covering 43 constituencies, is scheduled for Wednesday, while the second phase, for 38 seats, will take place on November 20.

The Enforcement Directorate's Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is based on an FIR registered by Jharkhand Police at the Bariyatu police station in Ranchi in June.

Earlier on Novemeber 8, Altogether six Bangladeshi citizens including three transgender people, who were planning to go to Mumbai from Tripura, were arrested from a railway station in West Tripura district.

Also Read: ‘Shelter us in India or kill us’: Refugee crisis deepens on Bengal border amid Bangladesh protest

Earlier on November 5, Defence minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a public rally in Ranchi said, "If we form the government in Jharkhand, we will stop illegal Bangladeshi infiltration and protect the rights of tribal communities. We will make laws to return tribal land occupied by infiltrators," he added.

"The Bangladeshi infiltrators are not only posing a threat to our land and women but also the Sanatan Sanskrit. They want to ruin our culture", Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said while addressing a rally in Deoghar on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 08:29 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJharkhand polls 2024: ED raids multiple locations in illegal Bangladeshi infiltration case ahead of elections

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    257.50
    09:47 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.70
    09:47 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.75 (0.52%)

    Tata Motors share price

    800.20
    09:47 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.55 (-0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    139.95
    09:47 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.5 (0.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    648.60
    09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    24.7 (3.96%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,873.65
    09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    6.65 (0.36%)

    Federal Bank share price

    208.15
    09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.4 (0.19%)

    Coforge share price

    8,043.90
    09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-0.24%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables share price

    482.00
    09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -21.1 (-4.19%)

    BLS International Services share price

    403.75
    09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4.1%)

    NMDC share price

    223.45
    09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -9.5 (-4.08%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    258.65
    09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -11 (-4.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    638.85
    09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    37 (6.15%)

    UPL share price

    543.20
    09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    28.1 (5.46%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,366.00
    09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    65.45 (5.03%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,248.05
    09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    59.3 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.000.00
      Chennai
      78,781.000.00
      Delhi
      78,933.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.