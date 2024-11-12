Jharkhand polls 2024: ED raids multiple locations in illegal Bangladeshi infiltration case ahead of elections

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at several locations in Jharkhand, as well as in West Bengal, as part of a money laundering investigation connected to the suspected illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals, PTI reported, citing official sources.

The raids are taking place at 17 sites across the two neighboring states, coordinated by the Jharkhand office of the federal agency.

The agency had in September filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe an instance of alleged infiltration and trafficking of some Bangladeshi women into Jharkhand leading to the generation of alleged slush funds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have accused the state government of aiding such infiltration leading to the altering of the demographic landscape of the tribal-dominated areas of Santhal Pargana and Kolhan regions during the recent poll campaign, PTI reported.

The first phase of the Assembly elections, covering 43 constituencies, is scheduled for Wednesday, while the second phase, for 38 seats, will take place on November 20.

The Enforcement Directorate's Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is based on an FIR registered by Jharkhand Police at the Bariyatu police station in Ranchi in June.

Earlier on Novemeber 8, Altogether six Bangladeshi citizens including three transgender people, who were planning to go to Mumbai from Tripura, were arrested from a railway station in West Tripura district.

Earlier on November 5, Defence minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a public rally in Ranchi said, "If we form the government in Jharkhand, we will stop illegal Bangladeshi infiltration and protect the rights of tribal communities. We will make laws to return tribal land occupied by infiltrators," he added.

"The Bangladeshi infiltrators are not only posing a threat to our land and women but also the Sanatan Sanskrit. They want to ruin our culture", Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said while addressing a rally in Deoghar on Sunday.