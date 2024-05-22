Jharkhand: Priyanka Gandhi performs traditional dance in Ranchi | Watch

Amid a Lok Sabha election campaign in Ranchi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday performed a traditional dance with locals in the Jharkhand capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch video

While addressing an election rally at Godda in Jharkhand on Wednesday, the Congress leader alleged that the BJP-led central government was hell-bent on changing the Constitution, and it has weakened institutions like Parliament and judiciary in the last 10 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also claimed that all those who opposed the Centre's policies were being victimised. S

“If they (the BJP) come to power again, they will change the Constitution and cut down on reservations. They weakened democracy in last 10 years, as well as institutions like Parliament and judiciary," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“PM (Narendra) Modi put former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren behind bars on false cases; and his wife Kalpana is fighting like a lioness... Earlier, debates were held in Parliament for framing laws, but now they (BJP leaders) attack the opposition," the Congress leader added.

Further, she said that unlike the BJP government, the Congress’ policies are aimed at strengthening the rights of tribals.

In a sharp attack on PM Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the prime minister took “ ₹52-crore donation" from a firm that manufactures Covid vaccines.

“That vaccine is now causing reactions in people’s bodies; many have suddenly lost their lives at the gym or at work."

“The BJP-led central government is framing policies for billionaires, and it has sold the nation's assets like airports and ports to industrialists. It also waived ₹16 lakh crore of several billionaires, but failed to provide any relief to farmers, who are committing suicides," she said further. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alleging that capitalists are eyeing tribals’ water, forest and land, she said Godda is an example of that, where the Adani Group has set up a mega power plant but “electricity is not available for the poor here".

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!