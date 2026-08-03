Jharkhand paper leak protest: CJP extends support to students — What are the allegations and protesters' demands?

The Cockroach Janta Party, which led the students' protest over NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has now extended its support to students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC CGL, and various other competitive exams.

As students in Ranchi continued their protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, in a post on X, said, "Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands."

What's alleged? Hundreds of students continued their protest for the fifth consecutive day here on Sunday over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests.

"Paper leaks in JPSC [Jharkhand Public Service Commission] have happened several times. This time, OMR sheets of candidates have been leaked. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a CID probe, but we are not satisfied," JPSC aspirant Rahul Kumar Kranti told PTI.

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He alleged that previous probes into the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-CGL paper leak had not led to action and claimed that the latest investigation could also be "covered up" after a few months.

"We have completely lost faith in the ongoing CID probe," Kranti said.

What Jharkhand protesters demand? Protesters have demanded that the Hemant Soren government must ensure transparency in the exam process. They urged the government to hold talks with them and listen to their demands," news agency ANI reported.

Protesters even demanded an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC, JSCC-CGL and other state-level public recruitment tests.

“Jharkhand is a land where students are protesting peacefully. You may have witnessed the nature of protests in other parts of the country, but the soil of Jharkhand is different. Here, the only appeal being made to the government is to listen to the students,” a protester told ANI.

“Engaging in dialogue is a sign of a healthy democracy, and therefore, we humbly request the government to come forward and hold discussions with us,” the protester was quoted as saying.

“Whether it is related to the JPSC, JSSC, or the blacklisted company TDL, all examinations conducted in the past must be cancelled immediately,” the protester said. The protesters are also demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test held on April 19.

JPSC aspirant Rahul Kumar Kranti also told PTI, “We demand a CBI probe into all recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC over the past seven years. We also demand the chief minister's resignation on moral grounds.”

"Furthermore, accountability must be established for any irregularities that occurred during those periods. There must be transparency in the entire system," they added.

They are also demanding the introduction of a fifth option of "not attempted" in OMR sheets, PTI reported.

"The careers of thousands of students and aspirants are at stake due to corruption in both agencies. Most of us come from farmers' families. We only want fair opportunities based on merit," said Ankit Kumar from Giridih district.

The aspirants also held a Mashal March. The protesters, who have been holding an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda stadium since July 29, raised slogans such as 'Order CBI probe in JPSC', 'Long live Students Unity' and ‘Shame on Hemant Soren’, PTI reported.

BJP calls for Hemant Soren's resignation BJP State General Secretary Amar Kumar Bauri also criticised the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and demanded that Chief Minister Hemant Soren resign, taking moral responsibility for the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Bauri alleged that since the Hemant Soren-led government came to power, competitive examinations have been affected by involvement of solver gangs and incidents of paper leaks.

"We have repeatedly alleged that jobs are being sold. Following the recent events concerning the JPSC, students have finally lost their patience and taken to the streets," Bauri said.

He alleged that students have been protesting for eight days, but the state government has failed to pay attention to their demands.

He also claimed that Congress and RJD leaders have not issued any statement on the matter, accusing them of "blatant double standards."

Drawing a parallel with recent protests at Jantar Mantar, Bauri alleged that issues such as NEET at the national level were seen, but they ignore student protests against the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) in the state.

Bauri demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities and called on Chief Minister Hemant Soren to accept moral responsibility and resign.