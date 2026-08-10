Jharkhand protest: ED files case to probe irregularities in JPSC examinations

The Enforcement Directorate reportedly launched an investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of multiple recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, particularly the JSSC-CGL examination, officials said on Monday.

Sources told news agency ANI that the central agency has taken cognisance of a state police CID FIR and some other complaints to initiate a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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The move came amid large-scale protests at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Jharkhand protest: What has happened so far The alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations sparked a massive protest by students and job aspirants in Jharkhand. The protesters are demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations, and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

Key demands: 1. Cancellation of all JSSC-JPSC, JSSC-CGL, JSSC-JE, and PGT exams after 2019

2. CBI investigation into the irregularities

3. Strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved"

4. Disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies

5. Response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards.

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Outcome of talks between Jharkhand govt, protesters After several rounds of talks with the protesters, the Jharkhand government agreed to cancel three examinations.

“The government agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC examination, as well as the ‘Backlog 23’ and ‘Backlog 25’ examinations that were scheduled alongside it,” Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said on Sunday.

The state government also announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities.

The minister said, “The state government decided that the CID would investigate the irregularities, errors, and scams associated with the 14th JPSC examination. Additionally, a formal request would be sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation.”

The government, however, said it could not accept the demand for a CBI probe into the JSSC-CGL examination, stating that the examination was conducted under the monitoring of the high court and the Supreme Court.

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Instead, it proposed an expert panel comprising representatives from IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIM Ranchi and XLRI Jamshedpur to recommend examination reforms, as well as a committee headed by a retired high court judge to examine the JSSC-CGL issue.

However, protesters maintain their demand for a CBI probe into the matter.

As protests continued on Monday, August 10, a protester reiterated the demands for the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and a CBI probe into the irregularities. He told ANI, “We are not going to stop today. Our first demand is to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam, secondly a CBI probe.”

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Meanwhile, student leader Ravindra Paswan said on Sunday, “Regarding the CGL exam, the students demanded a CBI inquiry; however, the government did not agree to this. Instead, the government stated that a judicial inquiry would be conducted under the chairmanship of a retired judge, and if financial irregularities are detected, the ED would also be involved.”

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Paswan said the students would continue their demand for a CBI probe into the CGL examination.

The students refused to call off their stir and are set to march towards the state Assembly on Monday, even though the government said it has accepted "98 per cent of the demands".

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), which is at the centre of the turmoil, also saw a major shake-up on Sunday.

All three JPSC members — Ajeeta Bhattacharya, the wife of prominent JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharyya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad — resigned on Sunday. The governor accepted their resignations, according to a statement issued by the Lok Bhavan.

The development came after the Jharkhand CID summoned the three for questioning over allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks.

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