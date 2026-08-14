Jharkhand protest enters 21st day: CID conducts raids, arrests seven in JPSC exam irregularities case

Seven people were arrested as the Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID) conducted raids at multiple locations across the state in connection with alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

According to a press release by the Jharkhand CID, the raids were carried out to arrest seven accused named in Case No. 16/2026 and execute warrants issued against them.

Who are the 7 accused? The accused were identified as Aditya Pandey, Pawan Kumar Singh, Ravishankar Kumar, Santosh Kumar Singh, Sanand Prakash, Lalu Kumar Yadav and Saurabh Kumar Pandey.

The CID conducted searches at different locations in several districts as part of the investigation and efforts to apprehend the accused.

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The case pertains to alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations conducted by the JPSC.

During the investigation, the CID said it also started the process of matching OMR carbon copies obtained during the probe and examining the evidence collected in the case.

The agency said the investigation is being conducted continuously and further action will be taken as per the law on the basis of the evidence gathered.

The CID said the process of taking legally permissible action against those found involved in the case is underway.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ranchi Police registered an FIR against approximately 300 unidentified persons in connection with the August 10 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march.

Jharkhand protest The development comes as the protests by the JPSC-JSSC aspirants continue at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. They have been demanding a CBI probe into alleged corruption in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

The students' protest against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations entered its 21st day on Friday, with demonstrators planning to take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the occasion of the country's 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, news agency PTI reported.

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They also cautioned the Ranchi district administration against an FIR lodged over the violence during the August 10 march towards the state assembly, asserting that the 'Tiranga Yatra' on Independence Day would further strengthen their movement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ranchi Police registered an FIR against approximately 300 unidentified persons in connection with the August 10 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march.

Police allege that anti-social elements took advantage of the protest march and attempted to worsen the situation by pelting stones and attacking police personnel.

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The protesting aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process. They have alleged that their demands have not been fully accepted by the state government.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 11 days, issued a fervent appeal from his medical bed on Friday, cautioning participants against active attempts to derail and fracture the student movement in Jharkhand.

"Attempts are being made to divert the direction of the movement. Due to this movement, an inquiry committee has been formed today, and so much action is taking place. The government is also positively listening to our points, but complete justice is still pending. Some people, almost 29-30 days after the start of my movement, want to break this movement and divert its direction," he said.

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"When the time comes, I will make all the revelations, but I urge the innocent students: please neither divert this movement nor let it be diverted, nor let it break nor scatter. Whatever the circumstances, save the movement and stay united. Very soon, I will come among you all from the hospital. I have also made a request from the hospital," Mahto was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, student protestor Prem Nayak also informed that another round of talks with the government may happen today, August 14.

"Today marks the 12th day of my hunger strike and the 21st day of the protest. My health isn't great today; my blood sugar level has risen, and my blood pressure is also high. Health workers have advised me to go to the hospital, but I have refused. There is a possibility that a team will go to hold talks with the government today," Nayak was quoted by ANI as saying as he entered the 12th day of his continuous hunger strike.

"Discussions are underway, and a team from our side may go for negotiations. Talks are being held with the ministers. Jairam Kumar Mahato is leading the dialogue, and the talks might take place later this evening. Representatives from both sides will be present, and a group of five of us will go to put forward our points. We remain adamant on our demands: the cancellation of the JPSC and JSSC CGL exams, a CBI inquiry, and the enactment of strict laws. We stand firm on these three demands," he added.

The protesters, under the banner of JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, have been demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations, cancellation of several tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside the state