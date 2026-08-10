Jharkhand protest LIVE: Protesters storm Assembly premises as police use tear gas, lathicharge

Jharkhand protest LIVE: Massive showdown ensued as thousands of job aspirants and student protesting exam irregularities, began their 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march to the Jharkhand assembly in Ranchi on Monday, August 10.

Ranchi police used water canons to disperse the protesters who were taking out a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march, while a student was seen climbing over the barricades and dancing. According to PTI, students breached barbed-wire barricades and moved towards the Vidhan Sabha during their protest over recruitment examination issues.

The march coincides with the 51st birthday of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were detained by police on Monday while protesting outside Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence over JPSC-JSSC alleged irregularities.

Several students gathered at the Old State Assembly for their march to the new Assembly building on Monday, as they continue their protest over JPSC-JSSC's alleged irregularities.

Job aspirants affiliated with the 'JPSC JSSC Reform Manch' were seen wearing customised white T-shirts marked "VOLUNTEER" as they prepared to march toward the Jharkhand State Assembly for a planned 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' demonstration.

Speaking to ANI from inside a vehicle while moving toward the assembly premises, student leader Ravindra Paswan reiterated that thousands of aspirants from across the state's 24 districts have gathered in Ranchi to demand transparent recruitment practices.

"All students and youth from across Jharkhand are assembling at the old Vidhan Sabha location to launch our march," student leader Ravindra Paswan said. “I appeal to all students and citizens through the media that our march will be completely peaceful and conducted constitutionally.”