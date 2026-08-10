Jharkhand protest LIVE: Protesters storm Assembly premises as police use tear gas, lathicharge

Jharkhand protest LIVE: Massive showdown ensued as thousands of job aspirants and student protesting exam irregularities, began their 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march to the Jharkhand assembly in Ranchi on Monday, August 10.
Ranchi police used water canons to disperse the protesters who were taking out a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march, while a student was seen climbing over the barricades and dancing. According to PTI, students breached barbed-wire barricades and moved towards the Vidhan Sabha during their protest over recruitment examination issues.
The march coincides with the 51st birthday of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were detained by police on Monday while protesting outside Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence over JPSC-JSSC alleged irregularities.
Several students gathered at the Old State Assembly for their march to the new Assembly building on Monday, as they continue their protest over JPSC-JSSC's alleged irregularities.
Job aspirants affiliated with the 'JPSC JSSC Reform Manch' were seen wearing customised white T-shirts marked "VOLUNTEER" as they prepared to march toward the Jharkhand State Assembly for a planned 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' demonstration.
Speaking to ANI from inside a vehicle while moving toward the assembly premises, student leader Ravindra Paswan reiterated that thousands of aspirants from across the state's 24 districts have gathered in Ranchi to demand transparent recruitment practices.
"All students and youth from across Jharkhand are assembling at the old Vidhan Sabha location to launch our march," student leader Ravindra Paswan said. “I appeal to all students and citizens through the media that our march will be completely peaceful and conducted constitutionally.”
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will lead a peaceful gherao of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Tuesday against the alleged lathi-charge, use of water cannons and arrests of students protesting against irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations, PTI reported.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged the Jharkhand government to continue engaging with protesting students and resolve their concerns at the earliest.
“Jharkhand government must continue to hear protesting students out and resolve their issues immediately,” Gandhi said.
Protesters entered the Assembly premises amid tear gas and lathicharge as tensions escalated during the demonstration.
Amid the ongoing protests by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey Singh on Monday stated that while the government respects the democratic right to protest, it must operate within the constitutional framework regarding the cancellation of examinations.
Addressing the situation, Minister Deepika Pandey Singh emphasised that the administration has been instructed to maintain law and order without the use of force.
"In a democracy, there is permission for protests; people are free to hold them. The administration is taking the necessary actions to maintain law and order. There will be no use of pellet guns, tear gas, or lathi-charge here," she told ANI.
Jharkhand CID on Monday arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations, PTI reported.
The Enforcement Directorate has launched a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of multiple recruitment examinations in Jharkhand particularly the JSSC-CGL examination, PTI reported.
Police use tear gas as thousands of job aspirants march to Jharkhand assembly, breaching barricades, over alleged exam irregularities, PTI reported.
Amid student protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato says, "A message to Police of Jharkhand - try to cooperate with the students of Jharkhand because this is a peaceful protest."
On lathi charge on students, he says, "This is not good. This is a completely peaceful protest, so how can you use lathi?"
On injuries due to Police lathi charge, he says, "Yes, I have heard. So, I came to this place. I will try to find out what is going on."
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato on Monday said that the protest is fundamentally driven by students seeking accountability. He added that the agitation will come to a rest once the demands are fulfilled.
"Fundamentally, they are students. As for the opposition parties, indirect support will always be there; that happens with every government. But fundamentally, they are students; it's their agitation, and once their demands are met, they won't agitate anymore," he said.
He added, "I am going there (to the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march of students), I will come back and tell you what the matter is."
JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | A student protester shows his injuries, following lathi charge by Police during 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march.
Police baton-charged job aspirants protesting against exam irregularities after they attempted to breach barricades near the Jharkhand Assembly.
Students breach barbed-wire barricades and move towards the Vidhan Sabha during their protest over recruitment examination.
JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | A student climbs atop police barricading and dances, as police use water cannon to disperse student protesters who are taking out a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march.
JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | During 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato says, "...I urge all students to stay disciplined. It is Hemant Soren's birthday today. I don't want students to do anything on this day which would cause some mishap here like that during Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi. No blood should spill here, it should stay peaceful..."
"Govt should make a decision otherwise students will continue their protest like this. The Govt has invited anarchy. Despite being on a hunger strike for the past 9 days, I too have come here...I am no God or messiah, I am an ordinary man. Nothing is going to change in my personal life even after this...The three-layer barricading has been broken. The students are crossing this, but why is the Govt inviting anarchy and not accepting students' demand?...I urge all students to stay disciplined. It is Hemant Soren's birthday today. I don't want students to do anything on this day which would cause some mishap here like that during Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi...No blood should spill here, it should stay peaceful...I won't break my hunger strike, I have come here risking my life..."
Student protesters climb over police barricading in Ranchi, as they continue their 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi as part of their protest against alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC exams.
1. Thousands of job aspirants, protesting alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, began their march to the state assembly on Monday morning.
2. JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a fast for nine days over the issue, joined the march in an ambulance, despite losing 10.5 kg. He was seen carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.
3. Armed with the tricolour and placards, the demonstrators raised slogans in support of their demands as their protest entered its 17th day.
4. The march, which coincided with the 51st birthday of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, began from outside the old assembly complex in Dhurwa, and the demonstrators aim to reach the new Vidhan Sabha building.
5. Besides imposing prohibitory orders, heavy security has been deployed on the entire stretch, around 4 km long, with senior officers keeping a close watch, officials said.
6. More than 1,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Indian Reserve Battalion, district police and QRT have been deployed, they said.
As student leader Devendra Nath Mahto joins 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march, he says, "...Despite being on a hunger strike, I have come here. They won't be able to stop us. I reached here in an ambulance and I am going ahead on a stretcher. I have been on a hunger strike for the past 9 days and the Govt will have to accept our demands."
JLKM's Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on fast for nine days over recruitment 'irregularities', joined march to Jharkhand assembly in ambulance.
According to news agency ANI, student protesters broke through the police barricade near the Old Assembly building and headed to the New Assembly building in Ranchi as they took out a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march.
BJP leaders staged a protest outside Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence here on Monday, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state.