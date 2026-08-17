Jharkhand protest: Round 7 of talks with Govt on day 16 of hunger strike today - what's the latest?

The protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi entered its 24th day on Monday, with four student protesters continuing their hunger strike ahead of a fresh round of talks with the Jharkhand government.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government invited th protesting job aspirants protesting for a fresh rounds of talks on Monday. The development came a day after JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch — which is spearheading the protest — announced that its members would gherao chief minister Hemant Soren’s residence on August 20, demanding his resignation.

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Also Read | Jharkhand job exam row: Students agree to fresh talks with govt on Aug 17

The decision to invite the students for the 7th round of talks came after the sub-divisional officer and additional district magistrate, law and order held a meeting with the students at the protest site in Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

“The protesting students have been invited for a discussion on August 17 at 2 pm. They have been offered the option to participate in the talks accompanied by their legal advisors,” the statement issued by the Ranchi district administration said.

Permanent reforms in the education system: Mahto

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on 16th day of hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), on Sunday called for permanent reforms in the education system to ensure that future generations do not face similar hardships.

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In a post on X, Mahto said the government had called for talks on Monday and expressed hope that the dialogue would lead to a positive outcome.

"On the 15th day of the hunger strike (Sunday), the situation is extremely critical and in its final phase. Yesterday, the government called for talks. We hope that this dialogue will yield a positive outcome and bring about such reforms in the education system that the coming generations will not have to endure the pain, struggle, and hardship that many young people are facing today", he said on X.

Earlier, on Sunday, the protest by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants entered its 23rd day, with student leaders announcing a gherao of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20.

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The students said they have agreed to attend a meeting with a government delegation at the State Guest House in Ranchi at 2 pm on Monday.

Also Read | Jharkhand protesters issue ultimatum to Hemant Soren, warn of CM residence siege

Speaking to ANI, student protester Prem Nayak, who has been on hunger strike for 14 days, said that his health condition is deteriorating but urged that he will not withdraw from the agitation.

"This is the 24th day of dharna and the 14th day of my hunger strike. My condition is serious, and my health is deteriorating. I don't feel I will live long, but I would rather die than step back. I will fight for this state and country till my last breath," Nayak said.

He alleged that the government is not serious about the students' demands and is not ready for talks.

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I would rather die than step back. I will fight for this state and country till my last breath.

"The government is not serious, not ready for talks. They are going around in circles. I would like to tell the government to think about us. Students are growing furious; you never know when this spark will turn into flames," he said.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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