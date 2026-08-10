Jharkhand protesters to hold 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march today, Ranchi police say ‘pellet guns strictly for...’

After three days of marathon talks between JPSC-JSSC protesters and government representatives, student protesters said they will hold their 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi, Jharkhand, as planned on Monday, August 10.

They insisted on their demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main demands of the Jharkhand protesters regarding the JPSC and JSSC examinations? ⌵ The protesters are demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities, cancellation of the JPSC examination, transparency in evaluation processes, disclosure of cut-offs and answer sheets, and a recruitment calendar similar to those of UPSC and SSC. 2 Why are students in Jharkhand continuing their protests despite some government agreements? ⌵ Students remain firm on their demand for a CBI investigation into the JSSC-CGL examination and other recruitment exams, which the government has not agreed to, leading them to continue their protests. 3 How has the Jharkhand government responded to the allegations of irregularities in the JPSC examinations? ⌵ The government has agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC examination and initiate CID and ED probes into the alleged irregularities while maintaining that a CBI inquiry cannot be conducted due to the examination's judicial oversight. 4 What security measures are being implemented for the Vidhan Sabha Gherao march in Ranchi? ⌵ The Ranchi police have stated that comprehensive security measures are in place, including the deployment of adequate forces and instructions for police personnel to ensure that the protest remains peaceful. 5 Should students accept the government's proposal for a judicial oversight instead of a CBI inquiry? ⌵ Protesters have rejected the alternative judicial oversight proposal, insisting that their demands, especially for a CBI inquiry, must be fulfilled before considering any agreement with the government.

Also Read | What has Jharkhand govt promised protesting students? CBI probe remains hurdle

Student leader Kunal said on Sunday, "Let me clarify that our Vidhan Sabha gherao will continue peacefully. Our demand is for a CBI inquiry; we will not compromise on that."

The protest in Jharkhand began after the announcement of the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process.

The students have been demanding cancellation of allegedly tainted examinations, a CBI probe, transparency in evaluation, disclosure of cut-offs and answer sheets, strict action against those responsible, and a recruitment calendar on the lines of UPSC and SSC.

'Ranchi Police is fully prepared' Ahead of the protest march, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Jharkhand, Manoj Kaushik, said comprehensive security measures are being put in place for August 10 march.

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"Our priority remains ensuring safety and preventing any harm or adverse action against any student. We urge them that if they wish to protest, they should do so in a completely peaceful manner...," he said.

Ranchi City SP Paras Rana also said adequate forces would be deployed during the protest.

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"Precautionary force deployment will be carried out effectively; the Ranchi Police is fully prepared. There will be a large number of students. Instructions have been issued to all Ranchi Police personnel that if the protesters conduct themselves peacefully, no inconvenience will be done to anyone," Rana was quoted by PTI as saying.

He warned that if anyone attempts to resort to violence, appropriate legal action will be taken against them.

'Pellet gun is strictly for...' On Sunday, Rana clarified a viral video showing police personnel carrying a weapon. He said it was a paintball gun and not a pellet gun.

"If a pellet gun is being carried, it is strictly for emergency situations. Regarding the viral video--what is being mistaken for a pellet gun is actually a paintball gun; it fires soft, colored balls used to mark and identify troublemakers. It is not a pellet gun," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

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Also Read | Jharkhand Protest: Actor Piyush Mishra Joins Student Protests In Ranchi

BJP targets Jharkhand govt over ‘barbed wire’ and barricades BJP leader Champai Soren said in a post in X, “This barbed wire-laden scene is not some international border, but rather the sight in Ranchi, where barbed wire has been strung atop barricades to stop the protests of students...”

"If this isn't dictatorship, then what is?... If any student gets injured by these wires, who will take responsibility? How can any government in a democracy be so cruel?," he asked.

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Jharkhand govt-student talks: What has happened so far? The Jharkhand government and protesters have held three days of marathon talks.

Three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) resigned on Sunday, while the state government announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities.

However, protesters maintain their demand for a CBI probe into the matter.

In a detailed response, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said, “Following three days of marathon talks, the government demonstrated great magnanimity on several points in an effort to dissuade the students from the proposed agitation tomorrow."

"Unfortunately, despite these extensive efforts, the students remained unconvinced," he said.

He said the issues deliberated upon over these three days fell into three main categories: the investigation, the cancellation of suspect examinations, and systemic reforms to address the flaws or SOP-related issues that led to this situation.

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Also Read | JPSC exam cancellation demand met, say Jharkhand protesters

The minister highlighted "swift action" taken by the state government upon receiving indications of irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination.

"Raids were conducted, and digital and documentary evidence was seized. Suspects were detained, interrogated, and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. Furthermore, the JPSC Chairman and all members resigned," he said.

He added, "The state government decided that the CID would investigate the irregularities, errors, and scams associated with the 14th JPSC examination. Additionally, a formal request would be sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation."

The Jharkhand government also agreed to cancel three examinations.

"The second issue concerned the cancellation of examinations. The government agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC examination, as well as the ‘Backlog 23’ and ‘Backlog 25’ examinations that were scheduled alongside it. Moreover, in light of the allegations against TDPL, the government decided that a comprehensive and detailed inquiry would be conducted into all examinations administered by TDPL, and appropriate decisions would be taken if widespread irregularities were uncovered."

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On recruitment reforms, Sonu announced that an expert committee comprising representatives from IIT-ISM, IIM Ranchi and XLRI would be formed to suggest structural changes in the examination process.

‘Govt did not conceded to 100% of our demands’ Meanwhile, protesters said no consensus could be reached one or two issues--such as age relaxation. "Regarding the CGL exam, the students demanded a CBI inquiry," Student leader Ravindra Paswan said.

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The minister informed that while the initial focus was on the JPSC issue, the students later included the CGL issue as well, demanding the cancellation of the CGL process.

"The government clearly explained to them that since the entire investigation and recruitment process had been conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court and the High Court, it was not possible for the state government to cancel it. We promised to have the CGL investigation process monitored by a committee headed by a retired High Court judge,” the minister assured.

According to PTI, students rejected the government's proposal, maintaining that their primary demand for a CBI inquiry had not been accepted.

"...the government did not agree to this. Instead, the government stated that a judicial inquiry would be conducted under the chairmanship of a retired judge, and if financial irregularities are detected, the ED would also be involved. Nevertheless, we students continue to demand a CBI inquiry," Paswan said.

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Meanwhile, student leader Sanjay Mehta says, “To all the aspirants who are steadfastly continuing this movement: even after three rounds of talks, the government has not conceded to 100% of our demands.”

"Our crucial demands are that the CGL exam must be cancelled, a CBI inquiry into the CGL matter must be conducted, the government must accept the reform model we have proposed, and it must adhere to the recruitment calendar we have suggested. If the government fails to meet even a single one of these demands, the movement will continue until they are fulfilled...," he said.

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Hemant Soren reacts Amid the protests, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured students that justice would be delivered transparently and those responsible for irregularities would face strict action.

"Our youth are staging protests and agitations to claim their rights. The youth will receive justice, and those responsible for the irregularities will face the severest possible punishment," Soren said.

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He urged students not to seek political support for their demands.

"They do not need our political patronage or that of any other political party. It is your right to receive what is due to you and to get justice," he said.

Soren also stressed that dialogue was the only way to resolve the issue.

"The solution to every issue lies in dialogue, not in the use of batons or bullets," he said.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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