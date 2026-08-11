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Jharkhand protest LIVE: BJP's 'statewide bandh' underway; most schools, businesses closed

Jharkhand protest LIVE: The Jharkhand government has been slammed by both the Congress and the BJP for police action on student protestors on Monday, with the BJP having called for a ‘statewide bandh' on Tuesday. The action was also criticised by Rahul Gandhi.

Sayak Basu
Updated11 Aug 2026, 01:56:17 PM IST
Police personnel use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an ongoing protest against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment exams in Ranchi on August 10, 2026. Indian students marched towards the state assembly in Jharkhand on August 10, escalating protests over alleged irregularities in government recruitment examinations, with several students also on hunger strike.
Police personnel use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an ongoing protest against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment exams in Ranchi on August 10, 2026. Indian students marched towards the state assembly in Jharkhand on August 10, escalating protests over alleged irregularities in government recruitment examinations, with several students also on hunger strike.(AFP)

Jharkhand protest LIVE: Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Aditya Sahu has launched a sharp attack on the Hemant Soren-led government over police action during the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest march in Ranchi on Monday, alleging that hundreds of students were injured in the lathicharge and announcing support for the party's call for a 'statewide bandh' on Tuesday (today).

Ranchi police used water canons to disperse the protesters on Tuesday who were taking out a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march, while a student was seen climbing over the barricades and dancing. According to PTI, students breached barbed-wire barricades and moved towards the Vidhan Sabha during their protest over recruitment examination issues.

The protesting aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process.

What the government said

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that his government respects the students' right to express their concerns and assured that their demands would be addressed through dialogue. He also thanked administrative and police officials for handling the situation with "restraint, sensitivity, and a deep sense of responsibility".

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto admitted to Ranchi Sadar Hospital

In the meanwhile, after a nine-day hunger strike, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto was admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi.

Mahto participated in the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march despite his deteriorating health.

Rahul Gandhi condemns police action on students

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, condemned violence against peacefully protesting students and said their grievances should be resolved through dialogue.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions."

"The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately," he added.

Follow updates here:
11 Aug 2026, 01:56:14 PM IST

Jharkhand protest LIVE: NDA MPs slam Rahul Gandhi over police action on Jharkhand protesters

The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being either "culpable" or "incapable" of taking action against the Jharkhand government over the alleged police action against protesting job aspirants.

The party also slammed Gandhi for "running away" from a debate in Parliament on student protests in Jharkhand, where the Congress is part of the ruling alliance.

11 Aug 2026, 12:59:08 PM IST

Jharkhand protest LIVE: NDA, INDIA Bloc MPs face-off outside Parliament over police action in Jharkhand

NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc MPs came face-to-face at Parliament's main gate on Tuesday, as per a PTI report.

Security personnel formed a cordon between the two sides as they staged protests and raised counter-slogans over "brutal" police action on job aspirants in Jharkhand and issues surrounding the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

11 Aug 2026, 12:14:55 PM IST

Jharkhand protest LIVE: Chandrashekhar Azad backs students, says ‘they should get justice’

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief and MP Chandrashekhar Azad told ANI, "The issues of students of Jharkhand and Lucknow must be raised. Wherever they want—be it Allahabad or Lucknow—all those issues should be raised, and they should get justice. Today, the governments have become insensitive, and they will have to bear the consequences."

11 Aug 2026, 10:59:23 AM IST

Jharkhand protest LIVE: Kejriwal backs Jharkhand students

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has backed protesting students in Jharkhand and urged the state government to address their demands immediately. His remarks came after police used water cannons and lathis during a march by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi over alleged examination irregularities.

11 Aug 2026, 10:25:58 AM IST

Jharkhand protest LIVE: ABVP to take out a ‘Vidhan Sabha March’ today

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which strongly condemned the alleged police atrocities on students, will take out a 'Vidhan Sabha March'.

They will hold the procession from the old Vidhan Sabha to the new assembly premises.

11 Aug 2026, 09:42:05 AM IST

Jharkhand protest LIVE: Most schools, businesses remain closed in Jharkhand

Most schools and business establishments remained closed, while vehicular movement was very low in the state capital Ranchi and several other cities, PTI reported.

11 Aug 2026, 09:39:43 AM IST

Jharkhand protest LIVE: Jharkhand Health Minister visits Devendra Nath Mahto and other youths in hospital

Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari reached Sadar Hospital and met Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto and other youths, who have been admitted to the Hospital in Ranchi following a day-long protest outside the State Assembly yesterday.

11 Aug 2026, 08:56:46 AM IST

Jharkhand protest LIVE: Protests continue on Tuesday as BJP calls bandh

Protests in Jharkhand continued on Tuesday, with the BJP calling for a statewide bandh. BJP workers could be seen sitting on the road at Harmu Chowk, Ranchi, shouting slogans against the state government, as per a video released by ANI.

11 Aug 2026, 07:57:15 AM IST

Jharkhand protest LIVE: BJP trying to mislead students, Hemant Soren says

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday lashed out at opposition BJP, accusing its leaders of trying to mislead protesting job aspirants for political gains.

11 Aug 2026, 07:31:25 AM IST

Jharkhand protest LIVE: Police to analyse CCTV footage to identify miscreants who disrupted students’ protests

Police will analyse CCTV footage to identify miscreants who disrupted "peaceful" students’ protests here on Monday over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations, PTI reported officials as saying.

11 Aug 2026, 06:51:44 AM IST

Jharkhand protest LIVE: "At least 100 youth subjected to lathicharges" injured protestor says

Speaking to ANI about the incident, injured protester Shivam said, "We were sitting outside the Legislative Assembly, waiting for the government (officials or leaders) to come and provide a response, but there was no sign of the government. However, the police arrived, and without any warning or prior exchange of words, they immediately started a lathicharge."

11 Aug 2026, 06:51:44 AM IST

Jharkhand protest LIVE: Statewide bandh today as BJP protests police action

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Aditya Sahu launched a sharp attack on the Hemant Soren-led government over the police action during the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest march here, alleging that hundreds of students were injured in the lathicharge and announcing support for the party's call for a 'statewide bandh' on Tuesday (today). (ANI)

About the Author

Sayak Basu

Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.<br><br> Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.<br><br> He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.<br><br> Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.<br><br> Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.

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HomeNewsIndiaJharkhand protest LIVE: BJP's 'statewide bandh' underway; most schools, businesses closed
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HomeNewsIndiaJharkhand protest LIVE: BJP's 'statewide bandh' underway; most schools, businesses closed

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