Jharkhand protest LIVE: BJP's 'statewide bandh' underway; most schools, businesses closed

Jharkhand protest LIVE: Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Aditya Sahu has launched a sharp attack on the Hemant Soren-led government over police action during the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest march in Ranchi on Monday, alleging that hundreds of students were injured in the lathicharge and announcing support for the party's call for a 'statewide bandh' on Tuesday (today).

Ranchi police used water canons to disperse the protesters on Tuesday who were taking out a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march, while a student was seen climbing over the barricades and dancing. According to PTI, students breached barbed-wire barricades and moved towards the Vidhan Sabha during their protest over recruitment examination issues.

The protesting aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process.

What the government said

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that his government respects the students' right to express their concerns and assured that their demands would be addressed through dialogue. He also thanked administrative and police officials for handling the situation with "restraint, sensitivity, and a deep sense of responsibility".

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto admitted to Ranchi Sadar Hospital

In the meanwhile, after a nine-day hunger strike, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto was admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi.

Mahto participated in the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march despite his deteriorating health.

Rahul Gandhi condemns police action on students

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, condemned violence against peacefully protesting students and said their grievances should be resolved through dialogue.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions."

"The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately," he added.