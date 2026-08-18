Jharkhand protests: Three including Devendra Mahto call off hunger strike; say 'struggle for reform' will continue

Jharkhand student leader Devendra Mahto ended his hunger strike on Tuesday after the Jharkhand government announced that the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations that were conducted by the TDPL in the state stand cancelled.

Mahto broke his hunger strike in the presence of state ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari.

Two other protestors, Umme Habiba, and Rahul Kranti, also ended their hunger strike along with Mahto.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the main demands of the Jharkhand student protestors? ⌵ The main demands included the withdrawal of legal actions against protestors, upholding the right to peaceful protest, and reinstating a suspended teacher. 2 Why did Devendra Mahto end his hunger strike? ⌵ Devendra Mahto ended his hunger strike after the Jharkhand government announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, which was one of the key demands of the protestors. 3 How will the Jharkhand government ensure transparency in future examinations? ⌵ The government will establish an examination reforms committee to review the recruitment process and recommend measures to enhance transparency and prevent irregularities. 4 What actions did the Jharkhand government take in response to the student protests? ⌵ The Jharkhand government cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam, initiated an inquiry into examination irregularities, and agreed to hold a special Assembly session to discuss related issues. 5 Should students continue advocating for educational reforms after the protests? ⌵ Yes, student leader Devendra Mahto emphasized that their 'struggle for reform' will continue to address systemic issues in the education sector.

The student leader was on a hunger strike for 16 days, and thanked CM Soren, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and State Ministers Dipika Pande and Irfan Ansari for agreeing to the demands of the students.

Mahto praised the government for the decision, saying, " I thank the Jharkhand government for showing the courage to make such a significant decision--cancelling an exam was a massive challenge."

"t was not an easy call, given that the recruitment process for the JSSC CGL examination had already reached the joining stage and many students had likely already secured their positions. Yet, considering the critical situation, the government took this bold step for the students..." he added.

Mahto also said that although he is calling off his protest for now, his 'struggle for reform' will continue.

"I envision an education system where paper leaks and irregularities do not occur--a system that guarantees that children currently in primary or secondary school would not have to make such sacrifices or fight such battles when they eventually appear for JPSC or JSSC exams," he said.

Mahto said that if this means the Legislative Assembly needs to enact more laws to achieve this, then 'so be it'.

"Every examination must be monitored, every examination must be audited, and there must be a clear certificate for every examination and at every stage; we will continue to struggle for this", he added.

Also Read | Who is Devendra Nath Mahto and why is he on hunger strike in Jharkhand

Umme Habiba raises several demands Umme Habiba, who also broke her hunger strike, along with Mahto, has raised a number of demands after calling off her hunger strike.

She has called for the withdrawal of legal action taken against students who were involved in the protests, and has also asked that their right to peaceful and democratic protest should be upheld by the government.

"Any legal action--whether an FIR or any proposed measure--registered against the students should be withdrawn, and the right to peaceful, democratic protest must be respected. Another demand is that Santosh Mastana be reinstated in service by revoking his suspension," she was quoted as saying by ANI.