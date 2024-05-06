₹30 crore and counting...: What we know about Jharkhand cash haul so far
Jharkhand news: The Enforcement Directorate raided six locations linked to Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam and his aides in Ranchi. The agency has seized ₹30 crore so far, and the counting of notes is still ongoing.
Not one but hundreds of ₹500-note bundles, amounting to over ₹30 crore, were found on Monday at the Ranchi residence of Jahangir, the house help of Sanjiv Lal, a personal secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam.
