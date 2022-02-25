In view of a consistent decline in Covid cases , the Jharkhand government today lifted most of the restrictions on markets, schools, parks, and restaurants. Banna Gupta, Jharkhand Health Minister in Ranchi, said that the government has decided to remove restrictions on offline classes in schools of 7 districts.

“Schools will be opened from class 1 onwards from March 7 but offline exams are not allowed till March," said Banna Gupta, reported news agency ANI.

As per the state minister, parks, tourist spots and swimming pools will be allowed to open in the state, while the 8 pm restrictions on markets also stand removed.

“Restaurants and bars are allowed to function with 100% capacity. Gatherings and fairs continue to be prohibited," the state health minister said.

In a meeting with CM and senior officials, it was decided to remove restrictions on offline classes in schools of 7 districts. Schools will be opened from class 1 onwards from March 7 but offline exams are not allowed till March: Banna Gupta, Jharkhand Health Minister in Ranchi pic.twitter.com/So6lr1xL4I — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday issued Covid-19 guidelines for March. He suggested the implementation of a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic activities as suggested by the Union Health Ministry recently. With a substantial decline in the case positivity and in the number of active cases in the country, states and UTS are re-opening the activities.

Jharkhand had extended Covid curbs in Jan:

In view of the rising concerns around the increasing number of Covid cases in the state, the Jharkhand government on January 16 extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in the state. The restrictions were earlier imposed on January 3 amid Covid concerns.

India Covid report:

176.86 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,34,235

Active cases stand at 0.31 per cent

Recovery rate currently at 98.49 per cent

26,988 recoveries in the last 24 hours

Total recoveries to 4,22,46,884

13,166 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours

Daily positivity rate (1.28%)

Weekly positivity rate (1.48%)

76.45 cr total tests conducted so far

10,30,016 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

