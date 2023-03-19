Jharkhand reports first case of H3N2 virus

Jharkhand reports first case of H3N2 virus1 min read . 02:44 PM IST
- According to the Covid bulletin of the health department, on Saturday, Ranchi and West Singhbhum districts reported two new COVID-19 cases each, while Deoghar reported one case.
Jharkhand health officials confirmed the first two cases of H3N2 influenza along with five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
“A 68-year-old woman, who had cold and fever symptoms, tested positive for the H3N2 virus and is currently being observed in isolation at Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur. The patient did not have any travel history," Dr Jujhar Manjhi, Civil Surgeon of East Singhbhum district said.
On Saturday, a four-year-old child was found positive for the H3N2 influenza virus at Rani Hospital in Ranchi, according to the hospital's head, Dr Rajesh Singh.
The child was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia symptoms, and the report was confirmed by Ranchi-based MicroPraxis Lab. Additionally, the state's active COVID-19 cases increased to 10 after five new cases were reported on the same day.
According to the Covid bulletin of the health department, on Saturday, Ranchi and West Singhbhum districts reported two new COVID-19 cases each, while Deoghar reported one case.
Previously, Deoghar, East Singhbhum, and Latehar districts had reported one case each, while Ranchi had reported two cases.
Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload increased to 4,42,589 with the new cases, while 4,37,247 people have recovered from the disease, and 5,332 persons have died, according to a health bulletin. The state has tested 926 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
However, some doctors have argued that if testing is increased, the number of cases could rise.
However, some doctors have argued that if testing is increased, the number of cases could rise.