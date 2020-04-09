A 75-year-old coronavirus patient in Jharkhand’s Bokaro city has died, reports ANI, citing Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar. This is the state’s first death due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of cases to nine in the state, said an official on Wednesday.

"Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to nine. Four new cases are from Ranchi's Hindipiri area and one from Bokaro," said State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Kulkarni said they are family members of earlier positive cases from Ranchi and Bokaro.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 166 and the number of cases to 5,734 in the country today, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,095, as many as 472 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

