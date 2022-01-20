1 min read.Updated: 20 Jan 2022, 07:23 PM ISTLivemint
In a recent revision, Jharkhand government has decided to reduce the rate for the RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen testing in the state. Instead of ₹400, now you will have to pay only ₹300 for each RT_PCR test. However, for home sample collection, you will have to pay additional ₹100.
Meanwhile, for Rapid Antigen Test, rates have been revised from ₹150 to ₹50.