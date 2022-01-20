In a recent revision, Jharkhand government has decided to reduce the rate for the RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen testing in the state. Instead of ₹400, now you will have to pay only ₹300 for each RT_PCR test. However, for home sample collection, you will have to pay additional ₹100.

Meanwhile, for Rapid Antigen Test, rates have been revised from ₹150 to ₹50.

Jharkhand’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,12,939 as 2,617 more people tested positive for the virus, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,225, a health bulletin said on Thursday.

Ranchi district registered the highest number of new cases at 809, followed by 525 in Jamshedpur, it said.

The single-day deaths include five fresh fatalities in Jamshedpur and two in Ranchi.

The state now has 27,422 active cases, while 3,80,292 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,769 in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

