Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,211; death toll mounts to 311

JHARKHAND : Jharkhand 's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,211 on Sunday as 980 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 311, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 9,518, while 19,382 people have been cured of the disease, it said.

A total of 13,214 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

