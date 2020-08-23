Home >News >India >Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,211; death toll mounts to 311
Ranchi: Medics wearing PPE leave the official residence of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Supremo Shibu Soren after a health check-up, in Ranchi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The former CM and his wife Rupi Soren tested positive for the coronavirus. (PTI)
Ranchi: Medics wearing PPE leave the official residence of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Supremo Shibu Soren after a health check-up, in Ranchi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The former CM and his wife Rupi Soren tested positive for the coronavirus. (PTI)

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,211; death toll mounts to 311

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2020, 06:43 PM IST PTI

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,211 as 980 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 311

JHARKHAND : Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,211 on Sunday as 980 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 311, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 9,518, while 19,382 people have been cured of the disease, it said.

A total of 13,214 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Jharkhand Covid-19: A total of 11,434 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours,

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Indian women stand get themselves tested for Covid-19 (AP)

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 75,537, death toll at 399

1 min read . 22 Aug 2020
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (REUTERS)

97 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 3,223

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout