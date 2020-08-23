Subscribe
Home >News >India >Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,211; death toll mounts to 311
Ranchi: Medics wearing PPE leave the official residence of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Supremo Shibu Soren after a health check-up, in Ranchi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The former CM and his wife Rupi Soren tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,211; death toll mounts to 311

1 min read . 06:43 PM IST PTI

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,211 as 980 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 311

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,211 on Sunday as 980 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 311, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 9,518, while 19,382 people have been cured of the disease, it said.

A total of 13,214 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

