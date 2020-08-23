Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,211; death toll mounts to 311

JHARKHAND : Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,211 on Sunday as 980 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 311, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 9,518, while 19,382 people have been cured of the disease, it said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 9,518, while 19,382 people have been cured of the disease, it said.

A total of 13,214 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

