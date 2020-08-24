RANCHI : Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,178 on Monday as 967 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 320, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 9,722, while 20,136 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

The state has tested 13,505 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the samples of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana and employees at his office were collected for COVID-19 tests, Dr Vivek Kashyap, superintendent, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) said.

Their samples were tested for the third time in two months.

The tests reports are likely to be available by evening, Kashyap said.

Their samples were collected after Soren's father and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Shibu Soren, mother Roopi and seven other members of their household tested positive for the infection.

All of them are undergoing home quarantine.

Earlier, the chief minister's samples were tested on two occasions -- first time after he came in contact with infected cabinet colleague Mithilesh Thakur, and the second time after 17 employees at his office were diagnosed with the disease.

Health Minister Banna Gupta had also tested positive for the infection.

Soren and his wife had tested negative for COVID-19 in the two earlier tests.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

