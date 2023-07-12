A school girl committed suicide reportedly after being harassed and beaten up by a teacher for wearing a ‘bindi’ on her forehead in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.

Usha Kumari (16) died by suicide on Monday after being allegedly humiliated and slapped by the lady teacher during prayer in school for putting a 'bindi' on her forehead.

As the police initially took no action even after 24 hours of the incident, family members of the girl and locals on Tuesday held a protest against the school management, prompting police to initiate a probe and take action.

The girl had also left a suicide note in her room in which she allegedly held the teacher of the school and the principal responsible for the incident, Tetulmari police station in-charge Ashish Kumar Yadav said.

The police on Tuesday arrested the principal and the teacher of the school.

Police said the girl after reaching home hanged herself to death from the ceiling fan in her house in Hanumangarhi Colony, about 25 km from the district headquarters.

The accused teacher has been arrested by police after the incident came to light, said Uttam Mukherjee, chairperson of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said in a tweet on Tuesday that a girl student has been reported to have committed suicide after being beaten up for going to school wearing a ‘bindi’.

The NCPCR has taken cognizance of the matter and its team will go to Dhandbad for investigation, Kanoongo said.

"It is a serious matter. The school is also not affiliated to the CBSE board. I have told the District Education Officer. I met the victim's family today. The accused has been arrested," Mukherjee said in a tweet. while replying to NCPCR chairperson.

The family members of the girl alleged that when her mother went to the school to lodge a complaint against the teacher for slapping and humiliating her daughter for putting 'bindi' on her forehead, the principal sent her back.

(With inputs from agencies)