Jharkhand: School girl commits suicide after teacher beats up for wearing a ‘bindi’ in Dhanbad1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:30 PM IST
The incident took place in Dhanbad's Tetulmari area on Monday. Where parents of the deceased girl and locals on Tuesday held a protest against the school management
A school girl committed suicide reportedly after being harassed and beaten up by a teacher for wearing a ‘bindi’ on her forehead in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.
