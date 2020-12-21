OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jharkhand schools reopen for classes 10, 12 today, check Covid-19 guidelines
Jharkhand schools reopen for classes 10, 12 today, check Covid-19 guidelines

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 12:23 PM IST Staff Writer

  • However, parents need to give written approval that they are willing to send their children to school and they will follow all the Covid-19 related rules

Schools for classes 10th and 12th reopened in Jharkhand from today, adhering to strict coronavirus-related guidelines.

Oxford Public School in Ranchi has introduced the "odd-even system" to maintain social distancing after which students having odd roll numbers will be allowed to attend the class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while students having even roll numbers will be allowed to come on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Also Read | Inside the rumble in India’s coding jungle

However, parents need to give written approval that they are willing to send their children to school and they will follow all the Covid-19 related rules.

"If all the students attend classes together, it will become difficult to follow social distancing and ensure other rules. So, we have introduced the odd-even system and the parents have also been informed about the same," said Principal, Suraj Sharma, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"No assembly will take place at the school," he added. Other offline classes will continue as they were during lockdown, for all the classes.

Though students are excited to attend the school after a long span, at the same time they will be experiencing a total change in the classes that will be held from now onwards amid the pandemic.

"Everything is changed. We are used to offonline classes now but we are ready to attend the regular classes after a long period," said a student. Medical, dental and nursing colleges outside the containment zones have also been permitted to open.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,13,025 as 172 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday.

The death toll remained at 1,010 as no Covid fatality was reported in the last 24-hours.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 71, followed Dhanbad (16), East Singhbhum (15) and Ramgarh (12).

Jharkhand now has 1,708 active coronavirus cases, while 1,10,307 people have been cured of the disease so far.

The state conducted 10,346 sample tests for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

