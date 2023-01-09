Jharkhand: Schools to remain shut till 14 January due to cold wave

In view of the increasing cold wave in North India, the Jharkhand government announced to close government and private schools for students of Classes KG to 5 in the state till January 14. Regular classes will resume on January 16
Amid falling temperature due to cold wave in North India, private and government schools for students of Classes KG to 5 will continue to stay shut till 14 January in Jharkhand. The state government issued the notice on Sunday
"In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Jharkhand will remain closed for students from KG to standard 5 till January 14 and regular classes will resume from January 16," the Government said in the notice.
It is worth noting that the schools were already closed due to the winter vacations and were scheduled to open soon. The order has extended the winter vacations till 14 January.
Jharkhand has joined the list of other states like Bihar and Delhi that have issued orders to keep schools closed. Recently Patna District Magistrate, Chandrashekhar Singh announced the closure of government and private schools up to Class 10 in the state till January 14
"In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to Class 10 till January 14," the DM said in the notice.
"Cold Day to sevre cold day conditions reported at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh; at many places over Bihar; at a few places over North Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh. Cold Day conditions were also reported at a few places over Delhi," IMD said.
The weather forecasting agency also issued red alert for next 1-2 days of severe cold in parts of North India, including Delhi.
Delhi colder than popular hill-station destinations
Parts of Delhi have recorded lowest temperature of the season. This makes them older than some popular tourist destinations in the sub-Himalayan region, weather scientist at IMD, RK Jenanmani told ANI.
"The western disturbance, which was expected to break this cold spell, hasn't been too effective. A vast swathe of the North Indian belt, including Delhi, North Madhya Pradesh, North Rajasthan, Punjab and Western Uttar Pradesh, are colder than Shimla, Manali and the western Himalayan region where the minimum temperature has increased," he said.
He informed that Delhi University's Ridge area recorded a minimum of 1.5 degrees Celsius today. The official weather station for the Capital, Safdarjung, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celcius, while Lodhi road logged 2 degrees Celcius.
He informed that the Northern India, parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, North Madhya Pradesh, western Uttar Pradesh will continue to shiver in chill till 10 January. While, there will be some respite from cold from 9 January.
