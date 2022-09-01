Jharkhand: Section 144 to continue in Dumka, other areas. Read here

Jharkhand: Section 144 to continue in Dumka, other areas. Read here2 min read . 03:52 PM IST
- Section 144 will remain applicable only in Dumka city & Jaruwadih
Section 144 will remain applicable in Jharkhand's Dumka city where a Class 12 girl was set ablaze earlier this week by a stalker for rejecting his proposal. However, relaxations have been given to most parts of the state.
SDM Maheshwar Mahato said, looking at the current situation, some relaxation has been given. Section 144 will remain applicable only in Dumka city & Jaruwadih (deceased house) area.
The accused Shahrukh Hussain poured kerosene on the victim, identified as Ankita, through her house window when she was asleep and set her on fire last Tuesday. She died in hospital of severe burn injuries on Sunday. She was cremated on Monday. Hussain and his accomplice have been arrested.
In her statement, the girl had named both the accused and said that she had told her father about the threats from the man on the night the incident. On the night of the incident, she woke up to the smell of something burning and pain.
Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Police has added sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after a recommendation by the Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee.
The committee had made the recommendation after it found out in its probe that the girl was a minor as per her Class 10 board examination mark sheet and not an adult as claimed by the police.
"The Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee recommends the SP to add sections under POCSO Act in the matter. The Committee found out that the deceased was 15 years old and 19 as mentioned by Police in her recorded statement," the Dumka Public Relations Office said earlier.
Why the victim was reffered to RIMS and not AIIMS: HC questions
Meanwhile, the Jharkhand high court took suo motu cognisance of the case as the death has triggered protests across the state
The high court bench asked the DGP why the victim was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, and not to AIIMS, Deoghar, which is much closer from Dumka. It had also directed the DGP to to file a report
(With inputs from agencies)
