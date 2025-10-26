Jharkhand shocker: 5 thalassemia kids test HIV-positive after contaminated blood transfusions in Chaibasa

Four more children suffering from thalassemia were detected HIV-positive in the Chaibasa town of Jharkhand on Saturday during an investigation by a five-member medical team from Ranchi, taking the total number of affected minors to five.

Advertisement

The development came a day after the family of a seven-year-old thalassemia patient alleged that the local blood bank in Chaibasa had transfused HIV-infected blood, news agency PTI reported.

Initial investigation indicates that contaminated blood was transfused to a thalassemia patient. Some discrepancies were detected in the blood bank during the probe, and the officials concerned have been directed to resolve them

Probe on Soon after, the Jharkhand government formed a medical team to find out how the child received contaminated blood. Around 25 units of blood were transfused since the child started visiting the blood bank, officials were quoted as saying.

The five-member team led by Director (Health services), Jharkhand, Dr. Dinesh Kumar, inspected the blood bank in Sadar Hospital and the pediatric intensive care unit ward and gathered details from under-treatment children.

The director said some discrepancies were detected in the blood bank during the investigation and directed the officials to resolve it.

Advertisement

"Initial investigation indicates that contaminated blood was transfused to a thalassemia patient. Some discrepancies were detected in the blood bank during the probe, and the officials concerned have been directed to resolve them," Kumar said.

The probe team, headed by Kumar, includes Dr Shipra Das, Dr S S Paswan, Dr Bhagat, District Civil Surgeon Dr Sushanto Majhee, Dr Shivcharan Hansda, and Dr Minu Kumari.

What did doctor say? District Civil Surgeon Dr Sushanto Majhee said the child had tested HIV-positive over a week ago.

He added that HIV infection could also occur due to other factors, including exposure to contaminated needles.

Currently, West Singhbhum district has 515 HIV-positive cases and 56 thalassemia patients.