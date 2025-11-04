Jharkhand shocker: Man slits throat of minor pregnant girlfriend with axe in Gumla

In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old man allegedly killed his minor pregnant girlfriend by slitting her throat with an axe in Gumla district of Jharkhand.

The incident took place in Purana Raidih village under the Raidih police station in Gumla on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the deceased girl was originally a resident of Chhattisgarh state.

Raidih police station in-charge, Sandeep Kumar Yadav, said: "The incident occurred in Purana Raidih village this morning. The deceased was a minor and pregnant. She was killed by her boyfriend, Suman Yadav (19). The accused slit her throat with an axe. We have arrested the accused and also recovered the murder weapon," reported news agency PTI.

During the initial probe, the accused confessed to the crime and told the police that he had killed his girlfriend in a fit of anger, the police officer said.

He further said that an investigation has been initiated in connection with the case, and the actual reason for the murder is being ascertained.

The district Civil Surgeon, Dr Shambhu N Choudhary, told PTI that a post-mortem examination of the victim has been conducted. She was approximately five months pregnant.

Telangana news: Man kills self after murdering 3 family members A man has died by suicide in Kulcharla village of Vikarabad district of Telangana after allegedly murdering his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law with a sickle, the police said on Sunday.

Police officials reported that a second daughter managed to escape the brutal assault that occurred overnight and is currently safe, as reported by news agency ANI.

According to the Police, the man, identified as Yadaiah, took his own life by hanging himself at his home immediately after the killings.

The police received a call reporting the incident and have since opened an inquiry.

A police official said: "We received a dial 100 call about the matter. A man named Yadaiah killed his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law with a sickle last night, and then he committed suicide by hanging. He also tried to kill his other daughter, but she escaped from him. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination."