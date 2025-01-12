Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Jharkhand shocker: Probe ordered as school principal orders 80 Class 10 girls to remove shirts; What happened next

Jharkhand shocker: Probe ordered as school principal orders 80 Class 10 girls to remove shirts; What happened next

Livemint

J’khand principal orders 80 schoolgirls to remove shirts for writing on them; probe initiated

Jharkhand shocker: Probe ordered as school principal orders 80 Class 10 girls to remove shirts; What happened next

In a shokcing incident, a school principal of a private school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district has been accused of ordering 80 girls of class 10 to remove their shirts for writing messages on them. The incident has led the school administration to begin an investigation, officials said as reported by PTI

