Jharkhand rape case: Singer Chinmayi says, 'All Indian can also be ashamed...'

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada reacted to the horrendous rape case reported in Jharkhand last week. A Spanish woman was gang-raped at Kurumahat in the Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from the state capital Ranchi, where she was spending the night in a tent along with her husband. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The woman, 28, and her 64-year-old husband had reached Dumka from Bangladesh on two motorcycles and were en route to Nepal via Bihar.

Singer Chinmayi on the X platform wrote, "If all Indians can be proud when ‘few’ Indians win an Olympic medal. All Indians can also be ashamed when ‘few’ men rape".

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Jharkhand Police has handed over a compensation of ₹10 lakhs to the husband of the victim. The husband of the rape survivor thanked the police for the very "fast investigation".

According to the police, seven people are involved in the case and three have been arrested. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a local court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Spanish Embassy in India thanked the authorities for their support.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Spanish Embassy posted, "Thank you all for your support. We need to stand united in our commitment to end violence against women everywhere in the world." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Commission for Women member Mamta Kumari also met the survivor.

Terming the incident unfortunate, she said that it exposed the law and order situation in Jharkhand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"NCW condemns the brutal gang-rape of a Spanish tourist in Dumka, Jharkhand. NCW has been informed that the accused fled from the spot. As per reports, there were 8-10 men involved. The Police have just arrested 3 accused persons in the matter. A letter has been sent to DGP from NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma to expedite the investigation in this matter and invoke charges of rape under IPC 376D," the Commission posted on X.

Yesterday, the Jharkhand High Court took suo motu cognisance of the Spanish woman's gang rape. The court will hear the case again on March 7. The bench has also ordered the Dumka SP to file an affidavit to inform the court what action has been taken against the perpetrators who have committed the heinous crime.

