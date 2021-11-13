OPEN APP
In line with the Centre, the Jharkhand government on Friday hiked the dearness allowance for state government employees to 31 per cent of the basic pay from 28 per cent with effect from July 1, 2021.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

A statement issued by the Jharkhand government said basic pay means the pay drawn as per the 7th pay commission matrix.

"…the Dearness Allowance payable to state government employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 28 per cent to 31 per cent of the basic pay with effect from July 1, 2021," it said.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved a three per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners over the 28 per cent existing rate. 

