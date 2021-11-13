Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Jharkhand state govt employees' DA hiked. Check details

Jharkhand state govt employees' DA hiked. Check details

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
1 min read . 06:44 AM IST Livemint

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In line with the Centre, the Jharkhand government on Friday hiked the dearness allowance for state government employees to 31 per cent of the basic pay from 28 per cent with effect from July 1, 2021.

In line with the Centre, the Jharkhand government on Friday hiked the dearness allowance for state government employees to 31 per cent of the basic pay from 28 per cent with effect from July 1, 2021.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

A statement issued by the Jharkhand government said basic pay means the pay drawn as per the 7th pay commission matrix.

A statement issued by the Jharkhand government said basic pay means the pay drawn as per the 7th pay commission matrix.

"…the Dearness Allowance payable to state government employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 28 per cent to 31 per cent of the basic pay with effect from July 1, 2021," it said.

"…the Dearness Allowance payable to state government employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 28 per cent to 31 per cent of the basic pay with effect from July 1, 2021," it said.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved a three per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners over the 28 per cent existing rate. 

The Union Cabinet had last month approved a three per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners over the 28 per cent existing rate. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!