Jharkhand students' hunger strike: Talks today? Meet students, govt panel that'll be part of discussions

The students and JPSC-JSSC aspirants protesting in Jharkhand announced an 11-member team to hold talks with the state government over their demands regarding alleged irregularities in state recruitment exams.

This delegation includes eight students, one lawyer, and two technical experts (journalists). The list was handed over to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).

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"We have formed an 11-member delegation, comprising eight students, two experts and an advocate, in response to the government's offer to hold talks in connection with the stir," said an office bearer of the 'JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.'

The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 14th day on Friday, with six demonstrators on a hunger strike for the past four days.

Who forms an 11-member student delegation? The 11 members of the students' delegation include eight student representatives. They are:

1. Piyush Kumar Singh

2. Ravindra Paswan

3. Rajesh Prasad

4. Neetu Kujur

5. Kartik Soren

6. Ravindra

7. Ankit Kumar

8. Shalu Singh

The delegation includes a lawyer and two technical experts as guardians. Their role will be limited to providing guidance.

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Who's on the govt's side? A five-member government panel, including ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Sudivya Kumar, is likely to interact with the protesters, an official told PTI.

Earlier, senior officials invited a five-member delegation to meet Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore had also announced that a committee comprising ministers - Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Kumar Prasad - will keep an eye on protests.

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When will talks be held? The talks are likely to be held on Friday, August 7, a protester told ANI.

Protesters demanded talks with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and hinted that the discussion could be held on Friday. Hemant Soren said earlier that the doors of his government were open to agitators.

A student protester on hunger strike, Gulam Hussain, said on Friday, “The Chief Minister had also initiated talks for a dialogue. But it didn't happen due to a lack of coordination. It seems possible that the dialogue would happen today...”

Earlier this week, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kumar Rajat and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Dhananjay Kumar visited the protest site and conveyed the government's invitation for discussions at the Chief Minister's residence.

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Meanwhile, Rahul Kranti, who is on hunger strike, said, "As far as talks are concerned, our delegation and the students have made it clear that we do not want discussions behind closed doors. We want Chief Minister Hemant Soren to come to us."

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Earlier, the students said the state government would decide the venue and time of talks, and students would be informed of the same.

Jharkhand students' protest: Why are they protesting? The protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, began on July 25 under the banner of the 'JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.' It has emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.

Hundreds of students gathered at the Stadium, demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in competitive exams for government jobs in the state.

Also Read | Jharkhand Rocked By Massive Student Protests Over Exam Irregularities| Explained

The exams at the centre of the controversy include the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination, also known as the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam.

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The student protesters are demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) civil services examination and an independent probe by the CBI or a committee of retired high court judges from outside the state into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test.

They also stressed comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

They also called for a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Four die of suspected asphyxiation in illegal coal mine in Ramgarh

Demanding talks with CM Hemant Soren, protester Rahul Kranti said, "We are his children and the people of the state. During elections, he visits villages and addresses the public."

He asked, "Why can't he come now? He should come to the stage, accept our demands publicly, and announce that all examinations conducted during the Hemant Soren government's first and second terms will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. That is our only demand."

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"He only needs to come for five minutes and speak to us. We are his children and the people of the state. Does he consider us terrorists that he cannot come among us? We have conducted our protest peacefully, and there has not been a single complaint that we have resorted to violence or made any bad statements," Kranti said.

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Meanwhile, Hussain said, "Our intention was never to disturb the state... If our demands are met, we will leave by this evening (August 7)... These are the two institutions from which students hope to build their future. However, it is deeply disheartening when those very institutions are up for sale..."

Probe intensified As the CID probe into the alleged recruitment scam intensified, Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey confirmed on Thursday that 19 people had been arrested so far in connection with the examination irregularities case.

Former JPSC chairman L Khiangte has been questioned four times since July 28," an officer said on Wednesday.

'Vidhan Sabha March' On Friday, two student unions — the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the All India Students' Federation (AISF) — announced that they would hold a march to the state assembly, which is in session, during the day.

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As student unions in the state proposed picketing at the assembly on August 7 and 10, a prohibitory order has been promulgated within a 750-metre radius of the building from August 6 to 12. The order will be in place between 6 am and 10 pm on these days.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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