Jharkhand students protest: JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch announces march to state assembly on Monday if demands not met

Student protesters on Friday said they would continue their agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams despite holding talks with the state government, saying they would not stop the stir till all their demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam, are met.

Advertisement

They also said they would march to the state assembly on August 10 if their demands were not met by Sunday.

The first round of talks between the government and a 10-member delegation of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch was held here on Friday evening.

What did JPSC Reforms Manch leader say?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main demands of the Jharkhand student protesters regarding the JPSC exam? ⌵ The primary demands include the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and an independent investigation into alleged irregularities, preferably by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges. 2 Why are students protesting against the JPSC and JSSC examinations? ⌵ Students are protesting due to alleged irregularities in recent JPSC and JSSC exams, demanding greater transparency and accountability in the recruitment process. 3 How has the Jharkhand government responded to the protesting students' demands? ⌵ The Jharkhand government has expressed sensitivity to the students' concerns, promising to consider their demands and set up discussions, but the protests continue until all demands are fully addressed. 4 What actions have the protesters indicated they will take if their demands are not met? ⌵ Protesters have announced plans to march to the state assembly on August 10 if their demands, including the cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam, are not met by Sunday. 5 Should students trust the government's assurance about addressing their concerns? ⌵ While the government has assured that they will consider the demands sympathetically, students have stated they will only cease protests once their specific demands are met satisfactorily.

"The meeting with the Jharkhand government was held in a positive atmosphere. It assured us that our demands would be considered. However, we have decided to continue our protest till all our demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, are met," a leader of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch told reporters after the meeting.

Also Read | Watch: Ink Attack On Student Leader Neha Bora During Jharkhand Protest March

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar said the government was sensitive to the students' concerns.

Advertisement

"We met the delegation of student protesters. The government is sensitive to their demands and is ready to consider them sympathetically. The outcome will be visible soon," Kumar told reporters.

Meanwhile, another group of protesters led by Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past six days, claimed that it had received an invitation from the government for talks.

The Mahto-led group said it had submitted the names of an eight-member delegation to the government for discussions.

The protesters have been demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

The protest over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) recruitment examinations entered its 14th day on Friday, with six protesters continuing their hunger strike.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch submitted a fresh 10-member panel to the government after it objected to the earlier 11-member delegation, which included an advocate and two technical experts.

Members of the new delegation are student leaders Ravindra Paswan, Piyush Kumar, Rajesh Prasad, Neetu Kujur, Ankit Raj, Kartik Soren, Shalu Kumari, among others.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Jharkhand students protest: JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch announces march to state assembly on Monday if demands not met