Jharkhand students protest: Sonakshi Sinha, Imran Khan and other celebs react

A student protest has erupted in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission examinations. Five protesters, including student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, were on a hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. Reacting to the protest, which gained momentum after nationwide CJP-led protests, a few Bollywood celebs have amplified the situation.

Imran Khan questions silence over Jharkhand student protest On Wednesday, actor Imran Khan shared a sarcastic post, extending his support to the students. He took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Students protesting in Jharkhand. Let's all ignore them what could possibly go wrong.”

View full Image View full Image Imran Khan on Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha says… Earlier, Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha re-posted an Instagram reel which read: "All eyes on Jharkhand Students."

Sinha wrote, "It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this...when will it stop." She further questioned the centre's silence over state matters as she shared more visuals.

View full Image View full Image Sonakshi Sinha on Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar also shared a video from the protest which read, "Jharkhand deserves the nation's attention."

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on Jharkhand students Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday extended his support to the Jharkhand students protesting over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations.

Dipke said that he may visit the state if required.

Talking to the media, Dipke said, “We will definitely go to Jharkhand; we stand with the students who are protesting there, and we support every one of their demands... Now we will discuss how we can strengthen our movement across the country. We will discuss how we can strengthen our movement in every state. We will discuss how we can move forward. We will also discuss the future roadmap of the CJP and what steps should be taken. In a way, our two-day CJP conclave will decide the future of our strategy.”

"Our members are present in the Jharkhand protest; if needed, we will be visiting there. We will hold a press conference tomorrow at 2:00 PM following the two-day core members' meeting. We will share all the details and decisions taken during the meeting at the press conference," he added.

Also Read | Who is Devendra Nath Mahto and why is he on hunger strike in Jharkhand

What is happening in Ranchi According to ANI, Devendra Nath Mahato ended his indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday after activist Sonam Wangchuk appealed to him.

Mahato said Wangchuk had assured continued support for the students' protest in Jharkhand, after which he agreed to consume water and salt. He began his hunger strike on Sunday night at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

Mahato told Wangchuk, "I don't want to break my fast. People have been deeply troubled by the situation for the past 26 years. Jobs are being sold off; every exam paper is getting leaked, but I will certainly consider what you have said. You will have to make us a promise: we will take water only after you commit that, until we succeed, we will have your cooperation and support. We will consume water only after you make this commitment."