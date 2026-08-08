Jharkhand students' protest: Talks fail to break deadlock, ABVP clashes with police near CM's residence | Top updates

The standoff between the Jharkhand government and candidates protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations continued on Saturday, even as the state held talks with multiple student groups and offered to seek suggestions on reforms.

The protests, which have continued for 15 days, demands the cancellation of several examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), an independent probe into alleged irregularities and changes to the recruitment process.

What happened on Saturday? The Jharkhand government held separate meetings with several groups representing protesting aspirants in an attempt to resolve the deadlock.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main demands of the protesting students in Jharkhand? ⌵ The protesting students are demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, an independent investigation into alleged irregularities, and structural reforms in the recruitment processes of JPSC and JSSC. 2 Why are the JPSC and JSSC examinations causing protests in Jharkhand? ⌵ The protests are mainly due to allegations of irregularities in recent JPSC and JSSC examinations, leading candidates to demand greater transparency and reforms in the recruitment process. 3 How long have the protests by Jharkhand students been ongoing? ⌵ The protests have been ongoing for 15 days, with several students participating in an indefinite hunger strike to raise awareness about their demands. 4 What steps has the Jharkhand government taken in response to the student protests? ⌵ The Jharkhand government has held meetings with various student groups, acknowledged the demands as genuine, and created a dedicated email to collect suggestions for reforming the recruitment process. 5 Should students continue their protests if the government engages in dialogue? ⌵ The protesting students believe that dialogue will not be sufficient unless their specific demands are met, stating they will continue their protests regardless of ongoing discussions.

According to PTI, a five-member government panel, including three ministers, first met representatives of the JPSC-JSSC Candidates' Forum led by JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto. The panel subsequently held discussions with delegations from the Congress-backed NSUI, Akhil Chhatra Sangh (ACS) and Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha (JCM).

The talks, however, failed to end the agitation. Protesters said they would continue their demonstrations until their demands were met.

State minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav described the demands of the protesting aspirants as "genuine" and said they would be placed before Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

What has the government offered? The state government has said it will continue discussions with different student organisations and other stakeholders before framing a reform policy.

Higher and technical education minister Sudivya Kumar said the government had created a dedicated email address to receive suggestions from students and other stakeholders on reforms to the recruitment process.

The government has also indicated that discrepancies highlighted by students would be examined and resolved.

However, protesters have said dialogue alone will not end the agitation unless their demands are addressed.

What are the students demanding? The demands vary somewhat between different groups, but a common demand is cancellation of examinations they allege were affected by irregularities.

The JPSC-JSSC Candidates' Forum has demanded immediate cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and an independent investigation into alleged irregularities.

Other groups have sought cancellation of various JSSC examinations conducted after 2019, including the CGL, JE and PGT exams.

The protesters are also demanding a probe by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.

Among other demands are disclosure of category-wise cut-offs, OMR sheets and response sheets, along with a recruitment calendar on the lines of the UPSC and SSC.

The NSUI has also demanded a CID probe into JPSC and JSSC examinations under suspicion and the creation of a Jharkhand Testing Agency on the lines of the National Testing Agency.

How long has the protest continued? The agitation has now entered its 15th day. Several candidates are on an indefinite hunger strike, while student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been fasting for several days.

Mahto said his health had deteriorated during the hunger strike, with doctors advising hospitalisation after he developed a chest infection and experienced falling blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Despite the talks, protesters have maintained that the agitation will continue until their demands are met.

Why are JPSC and JSSC exams at the centre of the row? JPSC and JSSC conduct several recruitment examinations for government jobs in Jharkhand. Candidates have alleged irregularities in recent examinations and are demanding greater transparency in the recruitment process.

The controversy has also brought scrutiny on the examination agencies and their handling of recruitment processes. According to PTI, 19 people have so far been arrested in connection with irregularities in JPSC examinations, while former JPSC chairman L Khiangte has been questioned four times since July 28.

ABVP protesters detained The agitation also saw a confrontation between protesters and police on Saturday.

ABVP members allegedly tried to break through barricades near Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence, prompting police intervention. According to PTI, around eight to 10 people were detained.

Jharkhand BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has also criticised the state government over the handling of the protests.

Marandi said dialogue with students was necessary but alleged that the government should not use talks to divert attention from the alleged examination irregularities.