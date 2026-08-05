Jharkhand Students' protest: Who is Devendra Nath Mahto and what is his hunger strike about?

Jharkhand Students' protest: Five people, including two women, are on an indefinite hunger strike as the protest in Ranchi against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations intensifies ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly, which begins on Thursday, 6 August.

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With these five protesters sitting on a hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi under the banner of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, the number of people fasting during the protest has risen to six.

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Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha member Devendra Nath Mahto, at the same venue, entered the fourth day of hunger strike on 5 August.

The agitation, which began days after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest in Delhi was called off, has been taking place at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since 29 July.

For the past 10 days, both factions have been demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination and reforms in the commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

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Protesters have alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination. They are also demanding an inquiry into exam irregularities by the CBI or an independent panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

Ranchi: Job aspirants and students gather during a march to protest against the state government over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_04_2026_000566A)

The ongoing stir escalated on Tuesday after five more students joined the hunger strike to press their demands. The hunger strike began after the students’ agitation.

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The protest gained even more prominence recently with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke lending support to students.

What did Hemant Soren say? Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government was serious about the concerns raised by the protesting job aspirants and a decision would be taken at an appropriate time.

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“With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured,” Soren had told reporters in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Police's CID has so far arrested 14 people in connection with the alleged irregularities, while the JPSC postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled from 25 to 27 July, citing "unavoidable circumstances" amid mounting protests.

The CID has also questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte four times since 28 July and raided 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad as part of its probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities.

Who is Devendra Nath Mahto? Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has emerged as the face of the protest. Mahto's hunger strike is being compared to Sonam Wangchuk's during the nationwide NEET protests.

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Mahto is a student activist from Ranchi. He completed his schooling in Bundu before pursuing higher education at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University in Ranchi.

Mahto holds first-division postgraduate degrees in Sanskrit, Kurmali, Tribal and Regional Languages, according to India Today. Mahto also earned a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree from Hazaribagh.

Mahto has been involved with student movements since 2015. Mahto raised issues related to paper leaks, scholarships, reservation policies, recruitment rules and alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), according to reports.

Mahto’s indefinite fast entered its fourth day, and the 12th day of the protest on Tuesday.

What are the students demanding? The protesting students have demanded greater transparency in the examination process and urged the Hemant Soren-led government to hold talks with them and address their concerns.

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“My entire body is in pain. My legs feel very heavy. I am feeling dizzy. I am also having difficulty in my chest and while breathing. I am extremely weak and finding it difficult to speak. My body has become very weak,” Mahto told news agencies.

"The government will have to bow down because this is a fight of the students of the entire Jharkhand. This is the voice of millions of young people who search for their dreams in books. Students do not belong to any political party. No matter which party is in power, leaders of all parties should support them," he said earlier.

The student protests began after the announcement of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on 5 July. After several irregularities surfaced in the public domain, a CID investigation began, and Commission Chairperson L Khiangte resigned. The developments have also led to the postponement of nine recruitment examinations, affecting hundreds of government vacancies and leaving thousands of aspirants in limbo.

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“First, we will ensure that the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services is cancelled and make sure that examinations happening through TDPL agencies are looked into. We will force reforms for JPSC, JSSC exams,” Mahto told ANI.

CJP backs Ranchi protests The CJP, which led the massive student-led protest against the NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, also extended support to the Ranchi protests. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said he spoke with student leaders through a video call on Sunday night.

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My entire body is in pain... The government will have to bow down because this is a fight of the students of the entire Jharkhand.

“Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands,” Dipke said in a social media post.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.