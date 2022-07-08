Jharkhand tender scam: ED raids 18 locations linked to CM's MLA representative

The Enforcement Directorate raids were carried out in connection with a tender scam at 18 locations, including Sahibganj, Berhait and Rajmahal in connection with the scam. ED raids came in connection with an alleged scam done in availing marketplace tender in Sahebganj's Barharwa in 2020. The raids followed the complaint by Shambhu Bhagat, who was also bidding for the tender, he had registered a case against Pankaj Mishra and a few others, alleging that he was beaten up on the instructions of Pankaj Mishra and even threatened to back off from bidding. Interestingly, in the same tender brother of Jharkhand minister, Alamgir Alam was also bidding.