Jharkhand to give poor lungi, dhoti, saree at 10

Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government on Friday announced that it will give dhotis or lungis, and sarees to all families in the state living below the poverty line twice a year at a subsidised rate of ₹10.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by CM Soren.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by CM Soren.

All eligible householders of the state covered by the National Food Security Act and those families eligble under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana will be given the clothes at an interval of six months, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The clothes will be distributed at a subsidised rate of ₹10 per dhoti/lungi and ₹10 per saree.

In the present financial year, the clothes will be distributed once.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had promised to give dhoti and saree to the people in its election manifesto.