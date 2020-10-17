Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Jharkhand to give poor lungi, dhoti, saree at 10
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand to give poor lungi, dhoti, saree at 10

1 min read . 06:08 AM IST Staff Writer

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government on Friday announced that it will give dhotis or lungis, and sarees to all families in the state living below the poverty line twice a year at a subsidised rate of 10.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government on Friday announced that it will give dhotis or lungis, and sarees to all families in the state living below the poverty line twice a year at a subsidised rate of 10.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by CM Soren.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by CM Soren.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

All eligible householders of the state covered by the National Food Security Act and those families eligble under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana will be given the clothes at an interval of six months, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The clothes will be distributed at a subsidised rate of 10 per dhoti/lungi and 10 per saree.

In the present financial year, the clothes will be distributed once.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had promised to give dhoti and saree to the people in its election manifesto.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.