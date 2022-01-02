In the view of rising COVID cases, Jharkhand government is likely to take a decision regards to containing the spread of infection and ensuring the safety of the people. State's Disaster Management Department will be conducting a meeting regarding the same. The government has sought suggestions from various departments in view of rising COVID-19 infections.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren's office said in a tweet, “In view of the increasing infection of COVID-19, the government has sought suggestions from various departments. Your government is closely monitoring all aspects for your safety and in the proposed meeting of disaster authority tomorrow (Monday), keeping all the aspects in mind, will take appropriate decision in the interest of all of you."

"Till then all of you are requested not to pay heed to the rumours. Do not leave the house without a mask. Take special care of elders and children of the house," said another tweet from CM's office.

India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

The country recorded 9,249 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,84,561. India's recovery rate is currently at 98.27 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

