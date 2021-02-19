Jharkhand to reopen cinemas from 1 March

Trade analysts have continually emphasised that a revision in seating capacity will be a big positive for cinema industry and lead to release date announcements for big-ticket Hindi films. While studios such as Yash Raj Films have already announced a slate for the coming year, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is expected to arrive in cinemas for the Holi weekend though a formal announcement on the same is still awaited. While regional industries, including those in the south, have been lining up films for theatrical release banking on fan base in their native states, Bollywood producers have so far waited for pan-India theatre re-openings and revision in seating capacity limits.