As Covid-19 cases go down, the Jharkhand government has decided to relax more lockdown-like restrictions for business establishments and educational institutions.

As per the new guidelines, offline classes for students of standard 9 to 12 can resume. But the schools will stay open till 12 pm and children will be allowed in only after getting parents' permission.

In addition to this, colleges can also reopen for the final year classes of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. For returning to classes, which will function till 12 pm, students are required to be vaccinated with at least one dose.

Colleges can also conduct final year exams for UG and PG.

Students above the age of 18 can also attend coaching classes, provided they have had at least one dose of the anti-Covid jab. The teachers are also required to be vaccinated. A classroom can only function with 50% capacity and online classes will continue.

Teaching and non-teaching staff is required to attend schools and colleges. All staff and students will be tested for Covid-19 at regular intervals.

All Anganwadi centres will continue to stay shut but children will be provided food at home.

Among other relaxations also include permission for cinema halls and multiplexes to resume service at 50% capacity. Restaurants and bars can also function till 10 pm with the same rule.

All shops in all districts can stay open till 8 pm. But establishments apart from restaurants, bars and essential services (grocery stores, and fruit and vegetable shops) will have to stay shut from 8 pm on Saturday till Monday 6 am.

Further, all government and private offices can allow 100% of their staff to return to work.

The government has allowed congregations of not more than 100 people at open places. In closed spaces, either 50% capacity or less than 100 people (whichever is less) will be permitted.

All religious places continue to stay closed. No procession will be allowed. Swimming pools are also shut.

While interstate travel is allowed, people are required to get an e-pass for the same.

Covid situation in state

Jharkhand reported 27 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally to 3,47,049, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the disease death toll rose to 5,126 in the state with one fresh fatality due to the contagion reported from East Singhbhum.

Of the 27 new cases, Bokaro reported six cases followed by four from Ranchi and three from Deoghar.

Jharkhand now has 237 active Covid-19 cases, while 3,41,686 patients have recovered from the disease, including 36 during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The mortality rate in the state remained at 1.47%, higher than the national average of 1.30%. The recovery rate in the state has improved to 98.45%, better than the national average of 97.40%.

