Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren receives a guard of honour on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, at Parade Ground in Dumka (Photo: PTI)
Jharkhand to reserve 75% jobs in private sector for locals: CM Hemant Soren

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 08:32 PM IST PTI

  • Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said 2021 will be the year of appointments
  • The Jharkhand govt will launch a universal pension scheme to provide 1,000 a month to all elderly people of the state, Soren said

DUMKA (JHARKHAND) : Announcing a host of welfare measures on the Republic Day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that his government will soon formulate a new domicile policy and reserve 75% jobs in the private sector for the people of the state. He also said that the government will recruit school teachers and police personnel.

Unfurling the national flag and taking the salute of the parade at Dumka Police Lines, the chief minister said, "2021 will be the year of appointments."

"A new domicile policy will be formulated and 75% of the posts in the private sector will be reserved for local people," he said.

Rules are being made for the appointment of teachers in minority schools also, the chief minister said.

The government will launch a universal pension scheme to provide 1,000 a month to all elderly people of the state, Soren said.

He said that construction of a 500-bed hospital is in progress on the premises of the medical college in Dumka, which will strengthen the healthcare facility in Santhal Pargana Division.

He said that a 'dhoti-sari' scheme will also be launched under which a dhoti or a lungi and a sari will be distributed to 57 lakh poor families of the state at a subsidised rate of 10 apiece.

The chief minister said that his government has already brought out an agriculture loan waiver scheme under which loans of up to 50,000 would be waived.

