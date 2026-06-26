Jharkhand tragedy: 7 killed, 1 injured as coal-laden truck hits van in Ramgarh; CM Hemant Soren expresses grief | Video

A festive journey ended in tragedy as at least seven people were killed and one injured after a coal-laden truck rammed a van carrying a band party in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, prompting locals to block the road, police said on Friday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed sorrow over the deaths of seven people in the accident.

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The incident took place around midnight in the Barlong Budhbazar area under Rajrappa Police Station limits, when the truck collided with the van, a senior officer said.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of 7 people dying in a road accident near Lari-Barlaung on the Ramgarh-Bokaro road late last night. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give strength to the grieving family members to bear this hour of sorrow," Soren said on X.

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Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Alok Ranjan told PTI, "At least seven people died in the collision between a truck and a van, and one was injured. The injured person was shifted to a Ranchi hospital for better treatment."

He said six people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ramgarh.

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The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SDPO said.

However, Ramgarh Civil Surgeon Dr. Anil Kumar said eight people were brought to the sadar hospital, of whom seven were declared dead.

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"The injured person was in critical condition and has been sent to Ranchi for advanced treatment. All the bodies have been kept at the post-mortem house for further procedure," he said.

The deceased were residents of Marangmarcha and Balsagra and were travelling to attend an event on Friday when the accident occurred, another police officer said.

He said the impact of the collision was so severe that the van was badly damaged.

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Villagers blocked the Ramgarh-Bokaro road, alleging that at least 11 people had died in accidents in the area over the past three days due to "negligence" by the district administration. The blockade was later lifted following police intervention.

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Free entry for T20 League final draws massive crowd, triggering stampede-like chaos In a separate incident on June 23, several people were injured after a stampede-like situation broke out at Ranchi's JSCA Stadium during the final of the Jharkhand T20 League, officials said, as per ANI.

Officials said the crowd far exceeded expectations as entry for the final was free. After the stadium gates were closed due to the swelling crowd, people waiting outside became restless, with some attempting to climb the gates and boundary walls to get inside, triggering chaos.

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The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Senior police officials, including Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Ranjan, reached the venue, while additional police personnel were deployed to restore order.

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Explaining the incident, Ranjan said, "Only one gate was open for public entry, which caused a sudden surge in the crowd. The slow pace of security frisking led to significant pressure from the public outside, and the crowd became unruly for a brief period. We stepped in and brought the situation under control."

"Some people sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. To my knowledge, four or five individuals were hurt. The situation is now calm and under control," he added.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses blamed poor crowd management, alleging that opening only a limited number of gates led to the chaos as spectators tried to force their way into the stadium.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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