Jharkhand train derailment disrupts rail operations on THESE routes. Check list of cancelled trains here

Jharkhand train accident that claimed two lives and injured 20 others on Tuesday disrupted several rail operations as the South Eastern Railway cancelled five trains and temporarily terminated four trains.

At least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday. The accident occurred at 3.45 am near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER).

Jharkhand train derailment: List of trains cancelled 1) 22861 Howrah-Titlagarh-Kantabanji Express

2) 08015/18019 Kharagpur-Jhargram-Dhanbad Express

3) 12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express

4) 18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express

5) 18030 Shalimar-LLT Express

Jharkhand train accident: List of trains temporarily terminated 1) 18114 Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express

2) 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express

3) 18011 Howrah-Charkradharpur Express

4) 18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express

Due to derailment of 12810 Howrah-Mumbai mail, 5 trains cancelled and 4 short terminated/short originated: South Eastern Railway pic.twitter.com/xo9geBy6ro — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

All you need to know about Howrah-Mumbai train derailment Two people were killed and 20 injured when 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early Tuesday, officials said. The incident happened at 3:45 AM near Badabamboo, about 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South East Railway.

"Two persons were killed and 20 injured as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo. Rescue operations are on and an NDRF team is rushing to the spot," said DC West Singhbhum Kuldeep Chaudhary, who is camping at the accident site.

It also issued helpline numbers: 022-22694040 for Mumbai, 08799982712 for Bhusawal, 7757912790 for Nagpur, 0657-2290324 for Tata, 06587-238072 for Chakradharpur, 0661-2501072 and 0661-2500244 for Rourkela and 06645-272530 for Jharsuguda, for Howrah 9433357920 and 033-26382217, and for Shalimar, are 7595074427 and 6295531471 and for Kharagpur, is 03222-293764.

Mamata Banerjee targets BJP over train accidents West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted the BJP-led central government over the Howrah- Mumbai Mail train accident that took two lives and left 20 people injured on Tuesday morning.

Calling it a “disastrous rail accident”, the TMC supremo asked, “Is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of Government of India?”