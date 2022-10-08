Jharkhand, West Bengal top in worst state list in terms of child marriages: MHA

The survey was brought out by the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs. It was conducted in 2020 and the report was published late last month.
The Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report contains estimates of various demographic, fertility and mortality indicators based on the data collected through one of the largest demographic surveys in the world covering about 8.4 million sample population.
Not only Jharkhand, West Bengal too has enough in its tally as more than half of the women are married before attaining the age of 21 years in the state.
Around 54.9 per cent of girls are married in West Bengal before attaining the age of 21 years, the figure for Jharkhand is 54.6 per cent as against the national average of 29.5 per cent, said the survey.
Also, 32 people were killed on allegations of practising "witchcraft" in Jharkhand in 2015, 27 in 2016, 19 in 2017, 18 in 2018, and 15 each in 2019 and 2020, said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.
The state, situated on the Chhotanagpur plateau, was in the limelight recently after a minor girl was set ablaze for spurning the advances of a man.
The main accused had allegedly poured petrol on the girl from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire on August 23. The teenager succumbed to her injuries four days later and the accused and the man who had supplied petrol to him were arrested.
Similar incident took place in Dumka on 2 September whe a 4-year-old tribal girl, allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage, was found hanging from a tree. Her mother had claimed that she was raped and killed and the accused has been arrested.
The two incidents are being probed by the National Commission for Women and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
A teenage girl survived an acid attack and was sent to AIIMS in New Delhi by the state government for better treatment.
