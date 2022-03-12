Jharkhand's Deoghar airport is all set to start operations. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Deoghar is all set to be connected with air transport with the newly built domestic airport. All constructions of the airport have been completed by the Airports Authority of India and operations will start soon after formalities of technical NOC and trials are completed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airport will be the second airport in the state after Ranchi. Spread in a vast area of 650 acres, the design of the terminal building is inspired by the structure of Baba Baidyanath Temple. Paintings of tribal art, handicrafts, and local tourist sites are showcased on the terminal building.

The terminal with beautiful architecture is equipped with modern facilities including 24-hour medical assistance for passengers. With six check-in counters, the airport has a peak hour handling capacity of 200 passengers.

"Deoghar Airport is a domestic airport where Airbus A-320 & A-321 can land on a runway, which is 2,500 meters. Its width is 45 meters. It has four parking bases for A-320 & A-321. We have six check-in counters, a departure conveyor, and two arrival conveyor belts. X-rays, security equipment, and CCTVs have also been installed inside the terminal," said Sandeep Kumar Dhingra, Airport Director of Deoghar Airport

With the construction of the new airport in Deoghar, regional connectivity is set to receive a major boost. It will enhance tourism and open new trade opportunities in the region dominated by the tribal people.

