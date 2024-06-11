‘Jhunjhuna thama diya’: Giriraj Singh’s retort to Tejashwi Yadav’s portfolio allocation complaint

Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged that the people of Bihar handed Tejashwi Yadav ‘jhunjhuna’ that he should keep playing and continue shouting.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published02:54 PM IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday suggested that the Narendra Modi-headed government had specific reasons backing while considering portfolio allocation of new Union council of ministers which is beyond RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's understanding.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday suggested that the Narendra Modi-headed government had specific reasons backing while considering portfolio allocation of new Union council of ministers which is beyond RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s understanding.(PTI)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Tuesday, June 11, that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has been equipped with a 'jhunjhuna' (rattle toy). Singh was responding to Yadav's 'jhunjhuna ministry' remarks.

“People of the country and Bihar have handed a 'jhunjhuna' in his hands, that is why he (Tejashwi Yadav) is talking like this," news agency PTI quoted Giriraj Singh saying. 

Singh said that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government had specific reasons for considering portfolio allocation of the new Union Council of Ministers, which is beyond RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's understanding.

He said, "There are eight ministers (from Bihar); it is beyond his understanding. He should play 'jhunjhuna' and keep shouting.” 

Singh's remarks come just a day after the RJD leader said that no important ministries were given to the leaders from Bihar in Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers. “Jhunjhuna thamaya gaya,” he said. 

Yadav alleged that Bihar leaders were offered a raw deal in the allocation of portfolios in the new Union Council of Ministers despite playing a crucial role in forming the government at the Centre.

The former Bihar deputy CM, on Monday evening following his return from Delhi, said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should leverage his position and raise demands for special status for the state, a nationwide caste census, and greater quotas for deprived castes before the newly elected Narendra Modi government.

He claimed that Bihar played a “decisive role” in Modi 3.0 as he was at his “weakest” in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "In the current Lok Sabha, the opposition is strong, and Bihar plays a decisive role. Modi, who had long been promising special status to the state, has recently stopped speaking about the same," Tejashwi Yadav said, according to PTI.

It is important to note that the JD (U), headed by the Bihar CM, became the second-largest ally of the BJP by winning 12 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, as the latter fell short of a majority.

