Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged that the people of Bihar handed Tejashwi Yadav ‘jhunjhuna’ that he should keep playing and continue shouting.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Tuesday, June 11, that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has been equipped with a 'jhunjhuna' (rattle toy). Singh was responding to Yadav's 'jhunjhuna ministry' remarks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“People of the country and Bihar have handed a 'jhunjhuna' in his hands, that is why he (Tejashwi Yadav) is talking like this," news agency PTI quoted Giriraj Singh saying.

Singh said that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government had specific reasons for considering portfolio allocation of the new Union Council of Ministers, which is beyond RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's understanding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, "There are eight ministers (from Bihar); it is beyond his understanding. He should play 'jhunjhuna' and keep shouting."

Singh's remarks come just a day after the RJD leader said that no important ministries were given to the leaders from Bihar in Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers. “Jhunjhuna thamaya gaya," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yadav alleged that Bihar leaders were offered a raw deal in the allocation of portfolios in the new Union Council of Ministers despite playing a crucial role in forming the government at the Centre.

