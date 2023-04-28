Jiah Khan case hearing today: Who is Jiah Khan and Suraj Pancholi

Jiah Khan case hearing today: Who is Jiah Khan and Suraj Pancholi2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 11:35 AM IST
- Jiah Khan made her film debut in the 2007 Ram Gopal Verma film Nishabd alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She was nominated for a Filmfare Best Female Debut Award
- Sooraj Pancholi was an assistant director in films like Guzaarish and Ek Tha Tiger
A special CBI court on Friday is likely to pronounce the verdict of a decade-old high-profile case. The case pertains to Hindi film actors Jiah Khan and Sooraj Pancholi. Actor Jiah Khan was found dead at her Juhu home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. The cops arrested Pancholi, her alleged boyfriend on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by Khan. The police arrested him for abetment of suicide under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306.
