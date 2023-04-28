Jiah Khan case hearing today: Who is Jiah Khan and Suraj Pancholi

A special CBI court on Friday is likely to pronounce the verdict of a decade-old high-profile case. The case pertains to Hindi film actors Jiah Khan and Sooraj Pancholi. Actor Jiah Khan was found dead at her Juhu home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. The cops arrested Pancholi, her alleged boyfriend on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by Khan. The police arrested him for abetment of suicide under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306.

The CBI has alleged that the letter seized by the Mumbai police, which probed the case initially, was written by Jiah Khan.

Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan is a key witness in the case. She has told the court that her daughter was murdered and not died by taking her life. She has also alleged her daughter was the victim of physical and verbal abuse.

Sooraj Pancholi, in his final statement filed before the court, had claimed the investigation and chargesheet were false.

Who is Jiah Khan:

Jiah Khan was an American citizen who worked in a couple of Hindi films between 2007-2010.

She made her film debut in the 2007 Ram Gopal Verma film Nishabd alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She was nominated for a Filmfare Best Female Debut Award.

Besides. she was seen in Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini and 2010's comedy film Housefull.

Who is Soorja Pancholi:

He is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, he debuted with the romantic action film Hero in 2015.

Sooraj was an assistant director in films like Guzaarish and Ek Tha Tiger.

Jiah Khan suicide case:

Sooraj Pancjoli was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah. Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered. In October 2013, Rabia moved to the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered.

On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Sooraj and Jiah started dating in September 2012.

Suraj Pancholi was charged based on the letter purportedly written by Khan, who was found hanging in her Juhu home on 3 June 2013.

The CBI claimed the note narrated her "intimate relationship, physical abuse, and mental and physical torture" allegedly at the hands of Pancholi, which led to her committing suicide. The case was reassigned to a special CBI court in 2021 after the sessions court said it did not have jurisdiction over the case as the CBI had probed it.

Meanwhile, Pancholi on Friday morning spotted leaving from his residence to a CBI Court in Mumbai.